Demetrious Johnson Exposes The UFC Gave Incentives To Fighters With 'Most Traffic' On Social Media

Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded to be one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, he is also known for UFC’s alleged mistreatment towards him. One of the longest-reigning champions in the organization recently spoke out concerning his experiences.

He revealed that the UFC offered fighters incentives based on their social media performances. Alongside veteran fighter Chael Sonnen, Mighty Mouse shared his story on the aforementioned incentives.

Demetrious Johnson speaks out on incentives given by the UFC

Mighty Mouse’s career in the UFC was considered to be one of a kind. However, his illustrious reign as the flyweight champion came with its shortcomings. As the current ONE champion, Johnson touches on certain incentives given by the UFC.

Having The American Gangster Chael Sonnen as a guest on his channel, Demetrious Johnson had a successful episode in his hands. The duo touched on their fighting careers, Jon Jones’ next move, and Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

However, a topic that managed to grab fans’ attention was the alleged incentives given by the UFC to the fighters. The former flyweight champion revealed that the organization requested fighters to have a presence on social media for remuneration. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Upon the rise of platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Mighty Mouse revealed that the UFC would invite fighters to the summit and request them to ‘build their brand’ for rewards.

Advertisement

“I think it was quarterly incentives like, whoever had the most traffic. First person would get twenty-five thousand, it will go like twelve-thousand, and then five-thousand,” said the former UFC flyweight champion.

Mighty Mouse revealed that the organization also requested contenders to boost their upcoming fights and gain more traction for the events.

Although Johnson is known to be shunned by the UFC, his immigration to ONE Championship is often credited by DJ to be the best decision for his career.

Also read: 'I Didn't Get It:' Demetrious Johnson Calls Out Dana White; Takes Shot at CM Punk Following Claims of Mistreatment

Alexandre Pantoja expresses a desire to fight Demetrious Johnson

Current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja’s recent performance against Steve Erceg had the Brazilian fighter successfully defend his title. Although fans were impressed with the victory, Demetrious Johnson failed to budge.

On his YouTube channel, Mighty Mouse touched on UFC 301. Johnson expressed that the Brazilian fighter had failed to show improvement in his latest performance against Erceg.

He also compared Pantoja to former champions to provide substance for the said poor performance. Johnson’s name is often paired up with having the most consecutive title defenses in the UFC.

Advertisement

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Alexandre Pantoja touched on his desire to fight the former UFC flyweight champion. Upon showing his respect and complimenting Mighty Mouse, the Brazilian fighter wishes to enter the cage with him.

“I think that’s a dream for me,” said Pantoja concerning a potential fight against Demetrious Johnson. The Brazilian champion expressed Mighty Mouse to be the Greatest Of All Time and claims his wishes to train with him if a bout fails to come to fruition.