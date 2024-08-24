Democratic Party Has Most Plausible Claim To Be The Party Of NFL Because Of Tim Walz; Claims NFL Journalist

The legacy media has come to appreciate American football again, after years of dismissing it as too toxically masculine, white, and neanderthal. Football is the country's most popular sport. What altered? Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, coached high school football as an assistant coach, a position he is exploiting to win over regular voters.

The Democratic party, not the Republican Party, is now the football party, according to Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe panel. Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, addressed the audience as his "team" during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. Walz also used football terminology to describe the road ahead.

Walz said, “So let me finish with this, team. It’s the fourth quarter. It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field, and boy, do we have the right team. Kamala Harris is tough, Kamala Harris is experienced, and Kamala Harris is ready. Our job, for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling.”

As a former coach and player, Scarborough observed that Walz was "speaking my language." Subsequently, he asserted that the comparisons to sports demonstrated how the Democratic Party has evolved into "the NFL."

Pablo Torre, a guest on Morning Joe, agreed. "It's the football party!" stated Torre. This is something that [Mika Brzezinski] did not think was possible. I'm from the sports industry. I have never in my life thought that the Democratic Party would be the party with the strongest claim to football, the largest organism in a culture war.

Torre continued, "For those who do not know... Ninety-three NFL games were among the top 100 television shows in 2023. There are three more college football games on that list. The program that aired following the Super Bowl was another. Thus, in terms of what they're supporting, the [Democratic] Party, they're supporting the largest vector for the activities that real, everyday Americans enjoy doing!"

Torre later jabbed conservatives for politicizing the NFL by calling it "woke." And there was some of that. However, liberals were just as responsible for the politicization of professional football as conservatives.

