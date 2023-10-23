Dennis Rodman once revealed that he and Michael Jordan never talked despite winning three consecutive NBA titles together

The basketball world buzzed continuously about Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, and their teammates upon the release of ESPN Films and Netflix’s joint venture, 'The Last Dance'. This 10-part documentary featured Michael Jordan and the iconic 1990s Chicago Bulls.

The unforgettable 'Big 3' of the league history comprised Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. They were a force to reckon with on the court, though Rodman admits their off-court rapport was not as strong.

In a 2011 conversation with Graham Bensinger, Rodman exposed that neither he, Pippen, nor Jordan engaged in discussions. He stated his duty was not socializing but striving for victory,

“Well, I didn’t consider it important. What mattered was winning. I didn't have a responsibility to engage with people. My role was to understand how people operated and convince them that I belonged there.”

Rodman further shared, “Scottie, Michael, and I never conversed over three years in Chicago. The only time we interacted was on the basketball court. And people find that hard to believe…”

Marcus Jordan's colorful Birthday surprise from Dennis Rodman

Basketball superstar and Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, left a legacy of unmatched intensity on the court, winning 6 NBA Championships thanks to his relentless discipline and hard work. Naturally, he attempted to instill these qualities in his children, but one incident involving his son Marcus still stirs resentment.

One notable attendee at Marcus Jordan's birthday party was the superstar, Dennis Rodman. His choice of gift, however, didn't sit well with Marcus's father.

Marcus Jordan shared a memorable birthday story with NBA TV. "Rodman came to one of my birthdays, bringing hair dye as his gift," he said. "My parents immediately confiscated it, refusing to allow me to keep it. I was upset about that, and I might have to discuss it with Rodman; I want it returned."

Marcus spoke about the time when the 5-time NBA champion attended his birthday party and the conflict his gift caused. Though Marcus's exact age at the time remains uncertain, he was presumably quite young, as his father decided to take the gift away.

Michael Jordan has publicly commented on his unparalleled competitiveness, which remained throughout his playful games with his sons. As a strict father, he maintained constant contact with his children and acted in ways that actively supported his parenting goals.

