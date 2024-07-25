Dennis Rodman’s Criticism of Steve Kerr's Coaching Resurfaces Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics: 'Ain't Doing a Damn Thing’

You can always expect Dennis Rodman to voice his opinions, hence, his words are always unpredictable. Dennis once lashed out at Team USA head coach Steve Kerr, blaming him for ineffective coaching that essentially gives the players free rein on the court. Despite their unbroken winning streak, this comes amid criticisms concerning the team's performance.

Dennis Rodman's evaluation of Steve Kerr's approach to coaching stirs a debate about the equilibrium between giving players freedom and providing systematic coaching in high-intensity tournaments. It sparks introspection on the team's unity and performance as they navigate the Olympics.

Rodman's take on Kerr's coaching legacy: A critical view from the past

In an old interview, Dennis Rodman, a former Chicago Bulls player, was asked about Steve Kerr, his ex-teammate who had become a successful NBA coach. The interview was featured on Reddit.

Characteristic of Rodman, his response was quintessential.

"Kerr ain't coaching shit," Rodman said. "He just sitting there watching them kids shoot. Kerr ain't doing a damn thing.” accused Rodman. His critique stems from the belief that Kerr's victories came easily due to the presence of talented players like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson.

However, Kerr's record suggests he's doing more than 'not much'. Since 2014, he has guided the Golden State Warriors to six NBA Final games out of which they secured four championships. He also holds the unparalleled record of winning a minimum of 67 games in three consecutive seasons.

In the forthcoming Olympics in Paris, Kerr is slated to coach the high-aspiring USA team.

During his three-season tenure with the Bulls, Rodman played alongside Kerr, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen. Nicknamed "The Worm", Rodman was lauded for his defensive and rebounding skills with scoring being left to his teammates.

"It was extremely peculiar. During our tenure in Chicago, there were games where Rodman would secure an offensive rebound and instead of securing an easy layup, he'd toss the ball back out," Kerr recollected. "I suspect he hoped we would miss another shot so he could land another offensive rebound."

Steve Kerr's mixed results and push for improvement before Paris 2024

Under the leadership of Steve Kerr, the performance of Team USA has varied as they approach the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a close match-up, they barely triumphed over South Sudan with a score of 101-100. However, Kerr didn't shy away from accepting the blame for the team's mediocre preparation.

He conceded that they underperformed against the physical prowess of the South Sudan team and confessed to inefficient use of their practice sessions. Kerr underscored the urgency to enhance the team's zeal as they gear up for the formal Olympic competition, signaling a concentrated push for betterment before their opening game.

Appointed as the USA Men's National Basketball Team's head coach in December 2021, Steve Kerr stepped into the shoes of Gregg Popovich. Unfortunately, under his leadership, the team only secured a fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This became the U.S. men's team's first time since 2004 to suffer three losses in a single tournament. Despite this setback, Kerr's coaching resume boasts four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and being part of the assistant coaching staff for the gold-winning 2020 Olympic team. His sights are firmly set on improving Team USA's performance before they set foot in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

