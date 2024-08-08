Dennis Schröder Opens Up on Challenges of Growing Up Black in Germany: ‘Why Are You Dirty?’

Dennis Schröder has made a notable impact at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the quarter-finals, he played a crucial role in Germany’s victory over Greece by scoring five points and adding two assists in the fourth quarter, demonstrating his clutch performance. Earlier in the tournament, he was instrumental in Germany’s win against France, which propelled them forward. His exceptional performance has been key to Germany’s pursuit of a potential gold medal.

Germany will take on France in the men’s basketball semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Germany had previously defeated France 85-71 in the group stage. The winner of this semifinal will move on to the gold medal game. Germany has won 5 of their 12 encounters with France.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Dennis Schröder discussed the challenges of growing up Black in Germany.

Dennis Schröder commented, "Growing up in Germany was tough, man. It’s wrong, but I just went with it. In kindergarten, people asked, ‘Why is your skin Black? ‘Why are you dirty?’ and all those little tough moments. But then, when I started playing basketball at 12, I went to a basketball school where people started respecting and accepting me as a Black person because I did something for Germany and my hometown …”

When discussing his feelings about carrying the German flag during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Dennis Schröder, the German men’s basketball guard, expressed more than just national pride. He saw the flag as a symbol of overcoming racism in Germany.

Advertisement

“I aimed to carry the flag for the entire Olympic team,” said Schröder, 30, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, in an interview with Andscape. “My goal was to make a significant statement in Germany—to show that regardless of skin color, whether Black, light-skinned, Asian, or Turkish, hard work and passion can lead to success. It was important to demonstrate that a Black person carried that flag.”

Schröder and the German team continue to make a strong impression in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He scored 13 points, provided 8 assists, and hit a crucial late 3-pointer during Tuesday in Germany’s 76-63 quarterfinals win over Greece. The 2024 FIBA World Cup champions reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and will play against France on Thursday.

Under Schröder’s leadership, Germany might be the Americans’ most formidable potential opponent, thanks to their point guard play, size, and shooting skills.

ALSO READ: Dirk Nowitzki Opens Up on Nikola Jokić’s Playing Style, Abilities Before USA-Serbia Olympics Semifinal Match