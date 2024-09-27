Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Praises Russell Westbrook: 'Dude is a Legend'

The Denver Nuggets' attempt to win back-to-back championships was unsuccessful. However, as the 2024–25 season draws near, the Nuggets are feeling more energized than ever as they try to move last season's disappointment behind them.

Although they lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of their best players over the previous three seasons, the Nuggets added Russell Westbrook, the NBA's ultimate X-factor, to their bench.

Over the previous ten years, Westbrook has undoubtedly been the NBA's most divisive player. He has strengths in his game, but he also has some obvious weaknesses, like his inability to space the floor effectively regularly.

However, Aaron Gordon has praised the energy that the former league MVP brings to the table, and the Nuggets are happy that he's back on the team. Gordon has expressed that he's willing to go above and beyond to compete with the seasoned floor general, indicating that he has already been impacted by Westbrook's infectious competitive nature.

“Just the energy. He’s a hell of a competitor. You want him on your side and I’m glad we got him... Dude is a legend. I’m ready to go to war with him,” Gordon said in his press conference, via the official NBA account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

If there's one thing Russell Westbrook has in spades, it's this fierce competition and the "us versus the world" attitude he brings to the table each night. Westbrook is totally committed to the team when he is playing. Aaron Gordon's comments demonstrate that nothing has changed regarding the 35-year-old guard's reputation, which almost all his former teammates have praised.

Naturally, getting along with the team may take some time. The Nuggets will try to keep Westbrook out of positions where it will be difficult for him to contribute because they are well aware of his weak points on the court. However, Westbrook has created a flawless locker room atmosphere, which should be extremely beneficial given the arduous nature of the upcoming regular season.

