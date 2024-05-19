Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves on May 19? Deets Inside

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back from their mid-series downturn, brilliantly securing a 115-70 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

This win pushes the unpredictable, second-round playoff series to a decisive Game 7.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against The Timberwolves Tonight?

Jamal Murray is questionable for the match against the Timberwolves, the Nuggets' point guard, injured his right elbow in a collision with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert while navigating a high screen during the first quarter of Thursday's 115-70 defeat.

Following the incident, he grimaced in pain and sought to ease the discomfort by flexing his arm but to little avail. Murray now places his hope on the two full rest days before Sunday's game to aid his recovery.

Reflecting on his struggle throughout the game in which he managed only 10 points from 18 attempts, Murray expressed his disappointment, "I couldn't find my rhythm, and my team needed me tonight. I didn't deliver, and I know I could have done better."

Despite losing the first two home games, the Nuggets bounced back, winning three consecutive games. Nevertheless, Minnesota successfully defended its home court. Now, the stage is set for a thrilling, winner-takes-all clash on Sunday in Denver.

Denver Nuggets Players Stats Against The Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic Stats

In games against the Timberwolves, Nikola Jokic is scoring an impressive average of 26.4 points and picking up 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also demonstrates solid defense with an average of 1.4 steals (ranking seventh in the league) and 0.9 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. Stats

Against the Timberwolves, Michael Porter Jr. delivers an average of 16.7 points, grabs 7.0 rebounds, and dishes out 1. each game. shows excellent shooting accuracy, hitting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point line, with an average of 2.7 three-pointers made each game.

Jamal Murray Stats

Playing against the Timberwolves, Jamal Murray averages 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists each game. His shooting statistics are exceptional, with a 48.1% average from the field and an outstanding 42.5% from three-point range, making an average of 2.5 three-pointers each game.

When And Where to Watch Denver Nuggets vs Timberwolves

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

