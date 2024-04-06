Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Hawks Tonight? Deets Inside

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets are set to clash with the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena, with the game kicking off at 9:00 p.m. The Nuggets were aggravated by a close loss of 102-100 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

In their season's previous head-to-head encounter on Dec. 11, the Nuggets clinched a victory over the Hawks with a 129-122 score.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Hawks Tonight?

Dominating the field with a shooting percentage of 53.4 percent, including a 41.4% performance from beyond the three-point arc, the Nuggets outdid the Hawks in the paint, scoring 64-46.

In addition to that, they defeated the Hawks in rebounds scoring 49-35. Despite the triumph, the Nuggets' star player, Nikola Jokic, remains a doubtful contender for the upcoming game against the Hawks.

Recently, the Nuggets endured a harsh 102-100 defeat from the LA Clippers on Thursday, despite being the 3.5-point road favorite.

Nikola Jokic's display of brilliance in the game, achieving a triple-double, with 36 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists couldn't save the Nuggets from the loss, ending their streak of two sequential wins.

The Nuggets typically score an average of 114.3 points per game and demonstrate a solid shooting performance of 49.4 percent, which includes 37.1 percent from the three-point zone.

They successfully shoot 76.4 percent of their free throws and maintain an average of 44.5 rebounds per game.

Denver Nuggets Players' Stats Against The Hawks

Nikola Jokić

Throughout his career, Nikola Jokic has actively scored an average of 18.5 points and gathered an average of 10.8 rebounds with 6.5 assists in his 17-game record against the Hawks. He posted a score of 25 points in his latest face-off with them.

Jamal Murray

In his game history against the Hawks, Jamal Murray has consistently attacked with an average of 17.0 points, assisted his team with an average of 4.1, and contributed to 4.0 rebounds in the 13 games he has played. His last game against the Hawks saw him score a staggering 29 points.

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon has accumulated an average of 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the 23 games he has played against the Hawks throughout his career. In his most recent encounter with the Hawks, he scored 18 points complemented with 12 assists.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Probable

Nikola Jokic

PF Aaron

Questionable

Jamal Murray

Hawks

Out

F Saddiq Bey (knee)

C Onyeka Okongwu (toe)

G Trae Young (finger)

