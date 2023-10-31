Deontay Wilder has been training MMA’: Francis Ngannou teases next potential mega fight after Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou lost against Tyson Fury but proved himself as the baddest man on the planet. Many people still believe he defeated the undefeated boxer and his performance was of a high caliber boxer.

Ngannou shocked the world with his performance and he even dropped Tyson Fury on the canvas with his punch during the fight.

Francis Ngannou, is currently regarded as the best heavyweight combat fighter in the world and everyone wants to see what's next for him will he return to MMA in PFL or he will continue his boxing career ahead as he mentioned in his post-fight interview?

The former WBC champion hinted at his fight against Francis Ngannou in crossover boxing and MMA.

Deontay Wilder wants to face Francis Ngannou next

Deontay Wilder is a heavyweight boxer and former WBC champion with a professional record of 43 wins and 2 losses. His two losses were against the current WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Fury captured Wilder’s heavyweight title in their first encounter in 2020.

Deontay Wilder last won his fight in 2022 and he revealed in a recent interview about him competing in crossover MMA in PFL.

“I thought about this many times even with Ngannou. We talked about getting together, you always see the MMA guys crossing over, but you never see the boxers crossing over.”

Wilder further added “I want to make it more interesting for the fans, I said, how about you come to my backyard (boxing match), and after that we handle business and I can come to your and crossover (MMA match)

Francis Ngannou himself reacted to Wilder’s offer at Arial Helwani’s show and said

“That’s something that can potentially happen. Deontay Wilder for a couple of months, or a little while, has been training MMA because there’s an option here. He’s really serious about MMA."

If Wilder crossover and fight Francis Ngannou in MMA at PFL he will be the first major boxer to ever fight in crossover MMA fight.

