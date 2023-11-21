Depressed Tyson Fury seeks rematch against Francis Ngannou; Reports

On October 28th of last month, two of the biggest combat stars on the planet faced off in a crossover boxing matchup, and the results defied both fans' and experts' expectations.

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, squared off against the undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Ngannou's performance in his inaugural boxing match was utterly dominating. He knocked down Fury in the third round and went on to fight toe-to-toe for all rounds.

Despite Ngannou's impressive performance, many experts and fans believed that the Predator had defeated The Gypsy King.

Recently, Fury's boxing promoter revealed on MMA Hour that a rematch between Fury and Ngannou is in the cards for the future.

“It’s like jumping too far forward. Let’s get the big one with Oleksandr Usyk out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go. But I do think it’ll happen.”

“Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it because after the fight, we were out there, we met at His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s house, and we had quite a lengthy conversation. He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again."

After fighting Ngannou, Fury revealed his post-fight depression while talking to Boxing Social, “Every fight I have two weeks post-fight depression, and I’m just about getting over that now. Just about getting back to reality. I know it’s gonna go after about two weeks. I’m used to it. The highs and lows of it all. With every high, there’s an even bigger low.”

What’s next for Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

For now, both heavyweight fighters have opted for different paths. Tyson Fury is preparing to face another ranked heavyweight boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, for a title unification bout. The two fighters will headline the boxing event 'Ring of Fire' in Riyadh on February 18th.

On the flip side, Francis Ngannou has planned to make his return to mixed martial arts next year, debuting in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). His rumored opponent is expected to be Deontay Wilder, with special rules in place.

Ngannou has expressed interest in a rematch with Tyson Fury. After leaving the UFC earlier this year and being stripped of his UFC heavyweight title, Ngannou signed a contract with PFL just months before his release. In August, he announced the crossover fight.

