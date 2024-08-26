Dereck Lively II Shares a Hilarious Take on Choosing Between Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Former NBA player Theo Pinson asked Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II at the Nike EYBL who has a deeper skill set, Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Lively responded that the Mavericks' second-round playoff win over the Thunder shows that Doncic has the edge over Shai.

"Who won that matchup?"

Judging the depth of skill between the two players based solely on the series' outcome might not be ideal. Although the Mavericks won the series in six games, Doncic faced significant struggles while playing through multiple injuries. He averaged 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, finding it difficult to score but remaining crucial to the team's success as the primary playmaker.

On the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a dominant force for the Thunder, averaging 32.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Despite outplaying Doncic in terms of raw statistics, Shai’s lack of offensive creativity limited his ability to elevate his teammates, especially P.J. Washington, as Doncic did.

Luka outshined Shai in the regular season, averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists for the 50-32 Mavericks. Despite a slow start, the Mavs finished as one of the NBA's best teams. Meanwhile, Shai led the Thunder to the top seed in the West with a 57-25 record, posting averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Shai came in second in MVP voting, slightly ahead of Luka, who finished third. However, during the NBA Playoffs, Luka led a weaker Mavs roster to the NBA Finals despite being injured and reducing his scoring output.

Despite occasional lapses in defensive effort, Luka has made a strong case for being the best guard in the NBA, though Shai is close to claiming that title. In the summer of 2025, both Doncic and Shai will be eligible to sign $346 million contracts with their current teams.

These massive deals might not be offered to anyone else from their talented Draft class. Jaren Jackson Jr., a former DPOY, likely won't receive this offer, and Trae Young will need to make his way back to the All-NBA team to even be eligible for such a contract.

