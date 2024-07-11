Derek Holland Leaves Fan in Tears With Hilarious Larry Bird Meme From 2024 Wimbledon; 'Mrs. Birdfire'

Derek Holland might not be having the time of his life, but he still finds fun in life in some way or another. After getting injured while playing for the York Revolution, he was unable to find his form to get back to the mound.

But, recently, he took a friendly banter on Larry Bird where he shared a meme of Larry Bird female look alike. The image captioned, “Larry Bird trying to smuggle some grapefruits back from the UK. You’re not foolin anyone.”



This meme of Larry Bird first came in 2021

The Wimbledon event is most commonly viewed for the tennis being played. However, it appears that other aspects of the competition have piqued people's interest. Non-sports-related incidents during sporting events sometimes go viral.

Basketball Forever was the first to post an old photo of a Wimbledon official who shows a striking similarity to the all-time great Larry Bird. It is exceedingly improbable that the two are connected, but it was amazing to witness a Larry Bird lookalike.



It's frequently fascinating to observe famous doppelgangers, and there's little doubt that superstars' appearances often resemble those of average people. Some have even joked that the Wimbledon official is the genuine Larry Bird since they look so similar.

While the official is not Larry Bird, their facial characteristics and hair color are quite similar. While it is uncommon for two people to appear so identical, we do see stuff like this from time to time.

Fans call off ‘Mrs Birdfire’ after Derek Holland again posts the meme

The MLB and NBA universe both came together to enjoy the funny meme that came in the name of Larry Bird. One fan wrote, “Best thing I’ve seen all day,” that was how funny the meme is.



One fan wrote, “I thought that was Paul McCartney” confusing Larry Page, a look-alike to The Beatles star.

Another fan wrote, “Mrs Birdfire,” quoting Larry Bird’s nickname.

Another funny fan had something else in his mind as he wrote, “Just needs a menthol dangling from the mouth, and it’s a perfect match.”

This fan really confused the lady for Larry Bird as he wrote, “This took me way longer to figure out it wasn’t Larry Bird than it should have.”

Fans have been going on and off on social media since this post's inception, and even after 3 years still, some fans remember, while some enjoyed the friendly banter thrown by Derek Holland towards the NBA legend Larry Bird.