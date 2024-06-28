Derek Jeter Dating Diamond: Every Celebrity MLB Star Has Dated Ft Scarlett Johanson, Mariah Carey, Adriana Lima, and More

Derek Jeter made a name for himself through his 20-year baseball career with the New York Yankees. The now 50-year-old is known for his loyalty on the field, having spent the majority of his playing years with this one team. Contrary to his professional life, Jeter was involved in multiple relationships in his personal life before marrying Hannah Davis in 2016.

Each of these women that Jeter dated back is a famous personality. From Mariah Carey to Minka Kelly, here is everything you need to know about the American former professional baseball shortstop’s past girlfriends.

Derek Jeter dating diamond: List of all his girlfriends

Bridget Hall (1996)

Bridget Hall, the American Model, and Jeter dated each other in 1996 during the early stages of the player's career. Nonetheless, their romance was short-lived, lasting only through the winter months.

Mariah Carey (1997-1998)

Mariah Carey is an American singer and songwriter, who was romantically involved with the 14-time All-Star winner. The duo first met at a charity event in 1997 where Carey fell for him. She also composed a song, My All inspired by their love story. Unfortunately, the duo called it off the next year.

Joy Enriquez (Late 1990s-2001)

Joy Enriquez and Jeter started seeing each other in the late 90s. The pair first crossed paths during a professional event. However, Jeter parted ways with the American singer and actress in 2001.

Lara Dutta (2000-2001)

Indian actress Lara Dutta has also been linked with the player. The couple first met while Dutta was cherishing her Miss Universe win in 2000. They dated for around one year before breaking up in 2001.

Jordana Brewster (2002-2003)

During 2002, both Jeter and Brewster had earned significant success in their respective industries. It was the same time when both began their relationship. Although they hardly made any public appearance together, they were still the talk of the town. Unfortunately, the duo didn’t make it last and broke up in 2003.

Vanessa Minnillo (2003-2005)

The famous television host and model, Vanessa Minnilo met the baseball player when she featured in a music video. Their relationship lasted around two years before they parted ways in 2005. Soon after this, Minnillo started dating her now-husband Nick Lachey.

Scarlett Johansson (2003)

Jeter was also seen going steady with another American actress and singer, Scarlett Johansson in 2003. According to US Magazine, Johansson met the 5-time World Series Champion in a New York bar and they both dated each other for a few months before splitting their ways.

Jessica Alba (2004)

Jessica Alba and Derek Jeter were also believed to be in a relationship in 2004. The American actress crossed paths with the New York Yankees player at an event. They then started seeing each other privately for quite some time.

Adriana Lima (2006)

The supermodel Adriana Lima met Jeter at a charity event, where their romance first bloomed. However, like many of Jeter's other relationships, this one also lasted for a short period.

Rachel Uchitel (2008)

Rachel Uchitel was also previously linked with the player. It is believed that the couple met through a mutual friend, after which they started seeing each other. However, they ended their relationship the same year.

Minka Kelly (2008-2011)

Derek Jeter was quite interested in Minka Kelly, who is a well-known actress. They met during a show and soon fell in love with each other. Kelly is the only woman Jeter dated for three years. She was also Jeter’s last affair before he began seeing Hannah Davis, with whom he later got married.

Hannah Davis (Jeter’s wife)

Jeter begins a romantic relationship with Hannah Davis, a model, in 2012. The pair met each other at a restaurant in N.Y.C. through a mutual friend. After being together for around four years, the duo got married in 2016. Together, they share three daughters and a son.

All in all, although now happily married to Hannah, Jeter has received considerable attention for his high-profile romantic relationships with several other women throughout his career with the New York Yankees.

