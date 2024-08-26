Derek Jeter Shares His Honest Take on Aaron Judge’s Historic 2024 Yankees Season

On Saturday, the New York Yankees celebrated their 76th annual Old Timers' Day, welcoming back club luminaries. This year, the Yankees recognized the 2009 squad, who won the organization's 27th World Series championship 15 years ago.

Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Hideki Matsui, Alex Rodriguez, and CC Sabathia were the big names in attendance.

Some contemporary players who grew up rooting for the Yankees, such as Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm, found it amazing to be in the presence of the legends they grew up idolizing.

For others, such as Yankees captain Aaron Judge, it provides an excuse to perform well in front of some of the franchise's top players over the previous two decades.

While Judge is on track to have his number retired by the organization and join these luminaries in Monument Park and during Old Timers' Day in the future, he wants to achieve what others who came before him did: bring a championship back to New York.

While the captain has yet to reach the World Series in his nine years in the Bronx, he plays very well throughout the regular season, always making the playoffs and building an amazing CV.

Many Yankees icons, like former Captain Jeter, see Judge's magnificence and believe No. 99 will help the team return to the World Series soon.

Advertisement

When asked about Judge's success this season, Jeter told the YES Network, "It's ridiculous," and questioned why opposition pitchers are facing him.



Also Read: Derek Jeter Dating Diamond: Every Celebrity MLB Star Has Dated Ft Scarlett Johanson, Mariah Carey, Adriana Lima, and More

Before Saturday's game, Judge was hitting 333/.464/.728 with 151 hits, 119 RBIs, and 49 home runs, five of which came in his past six games. Every day, there seems to be a new statistic comparing Judge's stats to those of luminaries such as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Lou Gehrig. Number 99 is also on track to shatter the American League single-season home run record, which he set in 2022 with 62 home runs.

While Judge has been outstanding throughout the regular season, Jeter reminded everyone today that it doesn't matter what you do over 162 games. It comes down to the World Series. The former captain told the reporters that it's championship or bust for the Yankees, who have a great squad and can win their 28th title this October.

Advertisement

Aaron Judge launched a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons, and he went deep again in the seventh as the New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies, 10-3, on Sunday.

Judge hit 50 in New York's 131st game. Judge achieved 50 in the Yankees' 129th game, two years after breaking Roger Maris' single-season AL record with 62.