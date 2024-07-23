Derrick Henry has achieved several milestones over his eight seasons with the Titans. On Thursday, he reached another milestone by turning 30—the age at which most running backs' value and output fall considerably.

When asked about his age, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry appears to be prepared to bring the thunder to quarterback Lamar Jackson's lightning this season. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, he believes his play will speak about his age.

Derrick Henry focuses on being healthy

Derrick Henry turned 30 in January, the age when running backs typically drop their efficiency. Adrian Peterson, Raheem Mostert, and Frank Gore are the only NFL running backs during the last decade to have 1,000-yard seasons above 30 years of age.

According to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, Henry does not speak like a running back who turned 30 in January. And, during his second training camp practice with the Ravens, he stated that he did not feel that old.

Henry said, " That's always going to be stated when a running back grows older, the stigma on the position, but I just focus on myself being healthy, doing my job, When I am here, let my play speak for my age.”

No one has had a more demanding task over the last five seasons than Henry. He's led the NFL in carries four times. Only Jim Brown has led the NFL in carries for more seasons.

Henry said, "I don't really try to think about it; it's sort of hilarious. Ever since high school, I've had 56 [carries] in one game and 57 the following week. In college, it was 44 and 46. In the NFL, it was 30/35. I truly believe it is all in your thinking, how you care for your body, and not getting too caught up in 'he says, she says'. If it works and makes you happy, just keep working and doing what you're doing.

Derrick has an amazing physical. strength and fitness. Henry has only missed substantial playing time once in his career when he appeared in eight games in 2021. In 2022, he played all 16 games, followed by 17 in 2023.

Derrick Henry will join Lamar Jackson

According to ESPN, Henry, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, will play in the same backfield as quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player who signed a two-year, USD 16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. This will be the seventh time in NFL history that a teammate has won repeated NFL MVP awards while another has been voted Offensive Player of the Year.

Derrick Henry has had one of the most successful running-back careers in his previous eight seasons. His dedication won him 90 running scores in eight seasons, as well as 9502 rushing yards on 2030 carries in 119 games. He will now join two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson for the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore. On September 5, they face the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener.