Derrick White Could Be 'Prominent Replacement' for Injured Kawhi Leonard to Join Team USA for Olympics Per NBA Insider

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White has emerged as a strong candidate to step in for Kawhi Leonard on the USA Basketball's summer Olympic roster, should Leonard's knee injury prevent him from participating.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has indicated that White could be a prominent replacement if Leonard is unable to fully recover from the knee injury that cut short his playoff season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

During his conversation with NBA Countdown, Woj said, ”I'm told that Derrick White will be a prominent replacement candidate for USA Basketball's summer Olympic roster if the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard is not able to fully rehab back that knee injury that ended his playoff season prematurely,"

With an impressive season under his belt, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game, White's potential inclusion in the Olympic roster is generating significant attention.

With a motto to make it a medal-winning team, the national team is closely monitoring White’s chances of making this happen.

While Leonard's availability for the Olympics remains uncertain, White's exceptional defensive prowess and overall performance during the season make him a fitting candidate for the USA Basketball team.

Derrick White played a star role in Celtics NBA Finals run

Derrick White's role in the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Finals run cannot be overstated. Embodying the team mantra of "whatever it takes, for as long as it takes," White's selfless and versatile play became foundational to the Celtics' success.

Having joined the team from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022, White initially balanced the pressures of impending fatherhood with acclimating to his new team.

His growth and evolution mirrored the rise of a champion in Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla recognized White's ability to consistently make the right basketball play and simplified the demands on him, allowing White to flourish and contribute in his unique way.

White's impact extended far beyond traditional statistics. While he maintained an impressive 40% 3-point shooting and exhibited playmaking skills with a high assist-to-turnover ratio during the regular season and playoffs, his contributions transcended the box score.

