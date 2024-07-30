Derrick White Reveals Conversation With Jaylen Brown After Controversial Call Up for Olympics Team Over Him

Derrick White came into the Team USA squad for the Paris Olympics at the last moment. Having won the NBA championship this year with the Boston Celtics, his teammate, Jaylen Brown was not impressed with the selection.

Before departing for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team USA found itself embroiled in controversy due to Derrick White's selection to replace an injured Kawhi Leonard. This decision left White's Boston Celtics teammate, J aylen Brown, feeling overlooked, hinting that the choice may have been influenced by Nike .

Derrick White opens up on Jaylen Brown’s call after controversial Team USA call up

Despite the snub from the roster, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown maintain a strong, positive relationship, as evidenced by a clarifying conversation between the teammates. Following White’s controversial call-up, Jaylen Brown reached out to his teammate, expressing a desire to ensure that their relationship remained intact.

White recounted the conversation, stating, “Jaylen gave me a call and I was like, ‘Yeah, you didn't need to call me. I know we're good.’ He gave me a call and said he just wanted to clear things up, and I told him we're all good. Never any problem or issue with us, for sure. He's a hell of a player, and I've never had a bad thing to say about JB.”

In a similar vein, Brown disclosed that he promptly contacted White to reaffirm their positive rapport. Brown emphasized the strength of their connection, saying, "Absolutely, I called Derrick (White) right away. Just to make sure there's no confusion, my love for you and all of that. He knew that he did. You don't gotta always make anything public, but me and D-White are good."

Brown's disappointment stemmed from feeling overlooked by Team USA, despite holding the title of reigning Finals MVP. However, he maintained that his frustration was not directed at White, acknowledging that his teammate was not at fault for the situation.

Brown's loyalty to White remains unwavering, and he is committed to maintaining their strong bond regardless of the circumstances. Looking ahead, if Brown’s feelings of discontent persist, it could potentially impact his mindset heading into the 2024-25 season with the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown called out Grant Hill amid Olympics snub controversy

Although Jaylen Brown was not selected for the Team USA roster, leading to some controversy, he recently addressed Grant Hill in light of the speculation surrounding his omission from the Olympics team. Brown, who has had a tumultuous summer, shared his views on the decision to exclude him.

In response to Hill's comments about it being a basketball decision rather than a conspiracy, Brown took to social media to address the situation, highlighting potential underlying factors influencing the decision-making process.

Following Derrick White being added to the Team USA roster to replace the vacant spot, Hill explained the rationale behind the move, emphasizing the importance of defensive capabilities, especially in guarding the point of attack.

Despite the attention shifting towards White's inclusion, Brown reiterated that there were no hard feelings towards White and that he had personally reached out to him to clear any potential misunderstandings. Brown's professionalism and clear communication with White reflect his commitment to maintaining positive relationships both on and off the court.

