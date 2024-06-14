Derrick White Says Joe Mazzulla’s Reaction to Winning Coach of the Month Is His Favorite Quote From Celtics HC

Joe Mazzulla, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, is arguably one of the NBA's most quotable figures. Mazzulla is a terrific interviewee and press conference host because of his sense of humor. Derrick White of the Boston Celtics recalled his coach's direct reaction upon being named NBA Coach of the Month.

During a Thursday post-practice interview, White was questioned about his best-loved or most memorable Mazzulla quote. Earlier in the season, the former San Antonio Spurs star shared a humorous response from his 35-year-old coach.

What did Derrick White say?

"Favorite Joe Mazzulla quote? When he won Coach of the Month and I was like, 'Hey, congratulations.' And he just looked at me and said, 'Nobody cares.' Something like that," White said.

The Boston Celtics and Joe Mazzulla are one victory away from winning the NBA title. In the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. On Friday night at the American Airlines Center in Game 4, they can seal the deal.

Journey of Mazzulla with Celtics

Since Ime Udoka was suspended and ultimately fired as the Celtics head coach last season, Mazzulla has had an unusual journey. Against the Miami Heat, who were ranked eighth, he guided Boston to the Eastern Conference semifinals.



But after a seven-game series, Erik Spoelstra outcoached Mazzulla, and the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals. Some doubted whether the West Virginia native was the right coach for the Celtics. When we fast-forward to this season, Boston had a 64-18 record and dominated the regular season. The Heat in the first round, the Cavaliers in the second round, and the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals were all easily defeated by the Celtics.

The Celtics are now one victory away from capturing their 18th NBA title and first since 2008. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in 2022 despite having a chance to raise the trophy.

