DeSean Jackson Shares Steamy Pictures With New Girlfriend Yahaira Sandoval From Their Tropical Vacation

Former NFL star DeSean Jackson enjoyed a tropical vacation with his girlfriend, Yahaira Sandoval, this summer. His girlfriend shared some pictures from their trip on social media. In one of the snaps, the former Eagles wide receiver had her hands on Sandoval’s hip portion.

The NFL offseason saw many stars set out for a holiday. Patrick Mahomes went on a four-week Europe trip with his family and kids. Tom Brady spent some adventurous weekends with his children. And just like them, Jackson also set out on an intimate tropical trip.

DeSean Jackson's steamy picture with girlfriend from their vacation

Sandoval posted a series of pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle. She donned a red bikini with a cowboy hat in the first click. She paired her attire with brown goggles. Next was a bird’s eye shot of Sandoval lying on the beach.

In the next snap, Sandoval added a cyan and red full-sleeve blouse. She posted a snap floating on pink equipment with a friend. After another solo click, Yahaira added her steamy picture with Jackson. The couple was kissing each other with Jackson placing his hands on Sandoval’s hip area. The former NFL star wore shorts, while Sandoval appeared to don a white bikini.

“Baddest,” Jackson commented on his girlfriend’s Instagram post with a heart and a fire emoji. Jackson has been linked with Sandoval for a while now. Yahaira is a LA-based businesswoman. She has her own beauty bar and clothing brand.

Sandoval was rumored to be dating boxer Floyd Mayweather a few years ago. At that time, Jackson was in a relationship with Kayla Phillips after proposing to her at Top Gold in 2020. The NFL star parted ways with Phillips after fathering two children.

DeSean Jackson on his NFL career

Jackson played in the NFL for 14 years. He threw for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career, making it to the Pro Bowl three times. Jackson holds the records for most 60+ and 80+ yard touchdowns.

DeSean Jackson recently revealed that he bid farewell to the gridiron as an unhappy man. He said he walked away from the NFL with the depth of his pockets. Jackson had made around $100 million throughout his NFL career.

Jackson opened up about his career on the No Jumper Podcast. “The hustler I am, I ain't satisfied with the money I made in the NFL,” he said. Jackson quipped that the money would make his future cool for his kids.

The 37-year-old admitted he’s trying different professions like private equity and real estate for bread. “S***, f*** the NFL. That s*** was cool, but what's next?”Jackson asked.