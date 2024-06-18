Deshaun Watson Has Worked His Tail Off to Fight Season-Ending Injury Reveals Brown GM Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns quarterback’s injury situation is finally showing a ray of hope to quick recovery. After just playing six games in the previous season, Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to go through the surgeries and subsequently ended his season. However, in the recent turn of events, the Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry remarked that Watson worked his tail off to fight his injury situation.

Moreover, Berry exclaimed that Watson is ahead of his recovery schedule, giving a ray of hope to the Browns enthusiasts. The Browns are expecting Watson to start their game in the upcoming season, and the QB seems to be prepared for the action.

Also read- Meet Keith Wright; All About NFL Player Who Was Sentenced to 234 Years for His Crimes in 2012

Andrew Berry shares a positive update about Deshaun Watson

In the six games that Watson played last season, he won five of them and lost one against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Browns' highly anticipated QB is making excellent progress and is ready to hit the training camp.

In an interview with the NFL, Andrew Berry said, “First and foremost, Deshaun has really worked his tail off during the rehabilitation process over the last several months. He's really actually ahead of schedule.”

Berry continued to speak about Watson and said, “He's really chomping at the bit to take the governor off so to speak, but really he's had a really nice spring."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Watson will be playing his third season with the Browns. After getting drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017, Watson played five seasons with them and then got traded to the Browns in 2022.

Also read- JJ McCarthy With Help From GF Katya Kuropas Has Picked Up Offence for Vikings Quickly Ahead of NFL Rookie Year

Deshaun Watson is preparing for the upcoming season

In Watson's absence during the previous season, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco started the game for the Browns. Despite several changes to their offensive line, the Browns had an average 2023 season where they lodged 11 victories and six defeats. Among 11 victories, five of them with Watson as their starting QB.

In six games, Watson scored 1,115 yards and 7 touchdowns in the previous season. And Watson’s presence in the team will be prime for the Browns moving forward. For the upcoming season, the Browns fans will expect Watson to be in the pro bowl form as he was with the Texans.



Also read- Boston Legend Tom Brady hails Celtics' return to NBA glory with first championship win since 2008