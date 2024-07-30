Deshaun Watson Leaves Practice Early Raising Questions About His Health and Fitness Ahead of Upcoming NFL Season

Deshaun Watson finished earlier than the other three quarterbacks on Day 4 of training camp at The Greenbrier. It was the shorter practice followed by a day off on Sunday on a wet morning, also the first day in pads, but a source later stated there was nothing to worry about.

The Cleveland Browns have great hopes for the upcoming season, particularly with QB Deshaun Watson on their side. It has been four years since the Browns made the playoffs. Although they appeared to be on track early in the season, injuries eventually ruined their playoff hopes.

Why Deshaun Watson finished his practice reps early

Deshaun Watson concluded practice before the other three quarterbacks on the fourth day of training camp, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com thinks it's not a reason for concern.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Watson wrapped up practice ahead of the team's other three signal callers. When camp started, Watson threw for three days in a row and looked like himself again.

Cabot stated, "The quarterbacks gathered in the end zone for a drill that began with a series of dropbacks and then offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey pitching a shotgun snap into the end zone for a pass across the field into a net at the 25. When Watson, who had surgery in November to repair a broken right shoulder socket, hit his first shot, the ball bounced in front of the net, which was unexpected for him given how well and quickly it had come out since organized team workouts."

Watson took a shotgun snap into the end zone to make a cross-field throw into a net at the 25-yard line, which he bounced in front of. He removed his helmet and padding and rotated his arm slightly before calling it a day.

Cabot said, "It also turned out to be his last rep of the day. He removed his helmet and pads, rotated his arm slightly, and went over to the sidelines as the other three quarterbacks—James Winston, Tyler Hunter, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson—continued to work.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of many who saw his 2023 season cut short. He had a dislocated fracture of the glenoid in his shoulder, which ended his year. This winter has been a tough struggle for him as he continues to heal.

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting for ROI

The Browns are still waiting for a return on their investment as Deshaun Watson begins the third year of a five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $46 million annually.



Watson seems to be under constant pressure to defend his contract. The Browns anticipated Watson would be suspended when they traded for him, and as a result, Watson missed 11 games in 2022. Due to an injury, he missed 11 games in 2023. Additionally, the Browns will be responsible for $138 million until 2026.



If it doesn't happen this season, the Browns will need to choose between pulling off a $92 million Band-Aid and trying again next season. Even if accidents happen occasionally, becoming a member of such a league entails being accountable for your health and fitness and also for the investors who invest in you.