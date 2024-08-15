NFL fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has revealed that she had to decline a request from Vice President Kamala Harris during the hectic Super Bowl period.

This revelation comes as Juszczyk's custom-made NFL-inspired designs have taken the sports fashion world by storm, attracting attention from high-profile celebrities and even the White House.

Juszczyk's journey into sports fashion began with a simple desire to create unique outfits for her husband's games.

"I was so sick of the rotation of four shirts I had for my husband's games," she explained in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

This personal project quickly evolved into a viral sensation, catching the eye of A-list celebrities and sports enthusiasts alike.

Her designs have been worn by notable figures such as global pop superstar Taylor Swift, who sported a Travis Kelce-themed jacket, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Even Olivia Dunne, the popular gymnast and social media influencer, was seen wearing a Juszczyk-designed jacket for the Paris Olympics last month.

As Juszczyk's popularity soared, she found herself in an unexpected situation during the Super Bowl season.

"During the Super Bowl, I got a text from my agent," Juszczyk said. "He was like, 'Hey, the vice president wants a jacket.' I'm like, 'What company?' He's like, 'The country.'"

The designer admitted that the timing of the request from Vice President Kamala Harris, a known 49ers fan, couldn't have been more challenging.

"Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no ways of being able to make more stuff. There was just no time," Juszczyk explained.

Despite having to turn down this high-profile request, Juszczyk views the incident as a testament to her brand's growing influence.

"That's always a funny story that stuck out to me. I'm like, 'This is going crazy. I got a request from the White House,'" she shared.

Juszczyk's rise to fame is particularly remarkable given her initial hesitation to share her designs.

"I had never made anything for anybody else, so I was always hesitant because I'm a perfectionist at heart," she admitted. "I'm no professional whatsoever, I'm completely self-taught."

However, her leap of faith has paid off tremendously. "I finally took that leap of faith last year, and it's been such a fun process," Juszczyk said.

Her dedication to learning and improving her craft is evident in her approach to design. "I love a challenge. I love being able to pick up new things in life and learn it. This is something that, no matter how long I do it, I'll always be learning," she added.

With her recent licensing deal with the NFL, Juszczyk now has the right to use official NFL logos in her designs.

This agreement opens up new possibilities for her growing brand, although the exact details of future production and availability to the public are still being worked out.

As Kristin Juszczyk continues to navigate her newfound fame and expanding business, her story is a great inspiration to aspiring designers and entrepreneurs.

From creating outfits for personal use to declining requests from the White House, Juszczyk's journey surely highlights the rapid ascent possible in today's interconnected world of sports, fashion, and social media.