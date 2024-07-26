‘Desperate’ Dana White Called Out for Changing UFC Rule ‘To Get Jon Jones an Undefeated Record’

Jon Jones has received a bizarre call-out from Matt Hamill. A new rule, effective November 1, 2024, has legalized the use of 12–6 elbows in MMA. ‘Bones’ has since taken to social media to ask for the only loss to be removed.

Hamill has now responded through social media, asking to rematch ‘Bones’ for the heavyweight title. He also claimed that he’d be ready to step in on short notice if Stipe Miocic backed out of the fight against Jones. Hamill insinuated that UFC CEO Dana White got the rule changed to make Jones undefeated.

Jon Jones and Dana White called out by Matt Hamill

Jon Jones suffered a loss to Matt Hamill due to disqualification after using 12-6 elbows on a grounded opponent. However, the rules have now been changed, and Jones has asked for his loss to be removed from the record.

The UFC heavyweight champion wrote on social media, “Undefeated then, undefeated now. @danawhite, we gotta get that loss out of the history books.”

Hamill, though, has issued a bizarre response, writing on his recent social media post, “Let’s cut this chase… @danawhite - I know you’re desperate to get @jonnybones an undefeated record. I see how you want to profit from that! Is that also why you bail him out of all the other things? How about a rematch?! I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice; just remember, he already lost to me!”

Matt Hamill, though, has been retired since 2018 and is currently 47 years old. It’s highly unlikely that Dana White would grant the wish to rematch Jon Jones, and that too with the UFC heavyweight title on the line.

Jon Jones is set to fight Stipe Miocic next

Jon Jones hasn’t fought since his UFC 285 win against Ciryl Gane. He was sidelined with a pectoral injury, forcing him to pull out of his scheduled UFC 295 fight against Stipe Miocic. ‘Bones’, though, looks set to come back at UFC 309 against Miocic.

The division currently has an interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who will put his title on the line against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Dana White confirmed during the press conference for the PPV card that the winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes will fight the winner of Jones vs. Miocic in a title unification bout.

