Despite accepting Islam Makhachev fight on short notice, Volkanovski promises to stun world at UFC 294

UFC 294 was considered the biggest event of UFC this year. With massive pay-per-view fights but in shocking turns of events both the main event and the co-main event got into trouble when Charles Oliveria from the main event pulled left out after getting injured while sparring. Paulo Costa pulled out from the co-main event fight due to his surgery wound needed time to recover.

UFC’s CEO Dana White immediately came with the replacements saving massive card Charles was supposed to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the rematch after Charles pulled out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski took the fight on just eleven days short notice proving himself as a legit prospect. Volkanovski gave an interview to ESPN and claimed he would shock the world.

ALSO READ: UFC294: Dana White confirms Islam vs Volkanoski 2 as Charles Oliveira WITHDRAWS

Alexander Volkanovski going to shock the world at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski is the current featherweight champion and number one pound-for-pound best fighter in UFC. right now he successfully defended his title five times which is the second highest in his division he last fought at UFC 290 and won by TKO in the third round.

In a recent interview with ESPN, The Great talked about him taking a short-notice fight. He said in the interview, "Everyone was talking about the disadvantages of going into the fight on just short notice of eleven days but why no one is talking about the huge advantages that I have going into this fight."

He expressed that he has the advantage as he enters the fight directly without camp and camps are very most difficult part of this game and the easiest is to go and fight he is entering the fight fresh with no mental pressure. He also added he sees everything that he is going to do in the fight very clearly. He is here for legacy. He adds, "When my hand gets raised everyone is like Volk is a dangerous man. I will shock the world next week."

ALSO READ: Dana White confirms UFC Middleweight title shot for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman winner



Alexander Volkanovski issues warning to Islam Makhachev

Ahead of their collision at UFC 294 Islam Makhachev's replacement opponent Volkanovski issued a serious warning to the champion he said I have taken a lot of things from the last fight.

The Great and lightweight champion fought earlier at UFC 284, where he lost via decision victory in a very close fight.

He expressed, "Islam I am coming with everything I know what I am going to do in there you better do something about it because it’s going to be an absolute nightmare for you."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UFC slams USADA over ‘disgusting’ Conor McGregor claims, demanding public apology or potential legal action