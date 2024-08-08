Despite Backlash, Harrison Butker Still Stands by Controversial Speech; Reveals What His Wife Really Thinks About It

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently revisited his controversial graduation speech. He asserted his firm stance about it, despite significant backlash. The 29-year-old made waves with his commencement address at Benedictine College in May. There, he discussed contentious topics such as abortion rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and the roles of women.

Butker’s remarks quickly drew intense criticism online. He noted the “shocking level of hate” directed at him. Months after the speech, Butker reflected on the controversy and stood by his comments. Speaking to reporters on August 7, he reiterated that he had no regrets about his statements.

Harrison Butker stands firm on his controversial speech

The athlete said, “I appreciated all the feedback. Regarding what I said, I prayed about it and thought about it. I was very intentional with my words, and I stand behind them.” Butker emphasized his belief that his message was grounded in love. It was not also intended to harm or criticize anyone.

ALSO READ: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Roger Goodell React to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Speech

“If people knew me personally, they'd understand that my remarks came from a place of love rather than an intent to attack or demean,” he explained. “I only want the best for everyone, and that's what I aimed to convey. The audience in that gymnasium understood my message,” he also added.

Advertisement

Addressing his contentious comments on motherhood, Butker reiterated his long-held belief in the importance of family roles. “Throughout my career, I've always emphasized that I'm a husband and father before being a kicker,” he said.

“I've always preached this. But when I extended that to women, suggesting they should embrace and love being wives and mothers over their careers, it was misconstrued as an attempt to demean women.” He also added, “That's not my intention at all. I love women. I love my wife, and my comments were made out of love.”

Harrison Butker shares wife’s view on controversial speech

Butker shared that his wife, Isabelle, was present during his speech. He also said that her emotional reaction highlighted the personal nature of his remarks. “I was getting emotional seeing her cry, understanding how much she has sacrificed for me,” he revealed. “She has completely changed her life to focus on being the ultimate wife and mother. I love her so much for that, and I see how happy and excited she is every day to embrace that role.”

Advertisement

He continued to praise Isabelle for her unwavering support and dedication to their family. He said that his wife inspired him to be a better husband and father. She had made him believe his three sons were equally important as his on-field career.

Reflecting on the intense backlash, Butker acknowledged the harsh responses he received but remained steadfast in his beliefs. “The level of hate was shocking,” he admitted. “But it hasn't changed my perspective. I believe that my comments were made with the best intentions, and I stand by them.”

Also read: Travis Kelce’s Controversial Chiefs Teammate Harrison Butker Becomes Highest Paid Kicker in NFL: Report

The controversy surrounding Butker's speech is indicative of the larger cultural debates occurring in society today. His remarks on abortion rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and women's roles touched on deeply personal and divisive issues, sparking a significant public reaction. Despite the criticism, Butker's reflections suggest he remains committed to his views, grounded in his faith and personal experiences.

Advertisement

Butker's comments also highlight the broader conversation about the role of athletes in public discourse. As a high-profile figure, his remarks carry weight and influence, drawing attention and scrutiny. His willingness to speak out on controversial issues also underscores the complex relationship between sports, personal beliefs, and public opinion.