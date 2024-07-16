Despite Fans Vandalizing Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Loved Energy at COPA America Final

Tyreek Hill, a Dolphins standout, oddly lauded the atmosphere at Sunday's COPA America final, where anarchy erupted and thousands of spectators were crushed.



Hard Rock Stadium got caught up in the worst disaster during a championship game. Videos of spectators storming inside the gates, climbing ladders, and crawling through vents have gone viral on the internet, showcasing the turmoil during the game.

Tyreek Hill applauds atmosphere at Hard Rock stadium

Tyreek Hill made a concerted effort to spend quality time during the 2024 offseason. Tyreek went to see the COPA America final with four of his children , knowing how popular it was because it was soccer legend Lionel Messi's final event for Argentina.



Tyreek's emotions were undoubtedly high as the dramatic clash between Argentina and Colombia unfolded, echoing how most game days in the NFL go. Finally, Lautaro Martinez scored in the 112th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 victory.



The 2024 COPA America title match brought a surge of adrenaline to the Hard Rock Stadium. The atmosphere beneath the stadium was chaotic, with many people breaking out and authorities unable to keep control of the situation.



Despite the chaos, Tyreek described the atmosphere inside the Dolphins stadium as 'wild'. Naturally, he enjoyed the thrill at his hometown venue, which rarely sees such excitement during the NFL offseason.

“The energy inside that stadium last night was insane!!! “I loved it”," Hill posted on social media on Monday.

Tyreek's enthusiasm for viewing the COPA America final was inspired by factors typical of Miami. Tyreek, an NFL star living in The 305, was surely ecstatic to learn that someone as legendary as Messi had recently moved to the same city. It was surely a unique experience for the NFL star.

The COPA America 2024 final was pure chaos

The start of Sunday night's COPA America football tournament final between soccer giants Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium was marred by thousands of unruly fans, many of whom lacked tickets, who stormed the gates, scaled walls, jumped turnstiles, and even slithered through vents to see the spectacle.



Several people were reportedly detained, while many others required medical attention as supporters pushed open the stadium gates and climbed through air vents to gain entry.



The stadium immediately got congested, prompting security to close the gates, excluding hundreds, if not thousands, of spectators who had paid top cash to attend one of the most anticipated sporting events in years.

People who purchased tickets for the showdown for more than $1,000 each were left feeling disgusted. There have also been documented instances of individuals being left outside of the stadium due to capacity issues, even with tickets that might have cost as much as $2,000.



Although the recent unrest illustrates how passionate Americans are about soccer, there is a drawback. The 2026 World Cup will be held in the Hard Rock Stadium, but scenes of security breaches have highlighted how difficult it will be to handle the flood of millions of fans.