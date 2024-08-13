Despite Gold Medal Win Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Should Have Been at Paris Olympics Says Stephen a Smith

There was widespread controversy following the departure of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese from the U.S. Women's Basketball team for the Paris Olympics. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith was at the forefront of objecting to the decision. The question of the U.S. team could not be made more clear due to the low attendance at U.S. team games. Despite their performance and marketability, both players were not on the team.

Recently, on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith expressed his annoyance with the lack of fans who attended Team USA's early games. Just 13,040 spectators attended the U.S. vs. Japan group stage opener on July 29, making it the lowest attendance of the women's basketball group stage overall. This was very different from other games, such as Serbia against Puerto Rico, which drew 15,324 spectators.

Based on these attendance figures, Smith contended that the inclusion of Clark and Reese may have significantly enhanced viewing and interest in the games in general. "Team USA, how does it feel to have six games, one of which draws 2,000 more spectators than you?" Smith asked loudly. He said the increased attention and participation brought by Clark and Reese players would benefit the team and women’s basketball as a whole.

Smith's criticism was further amplified by South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and members of the selection committee. Staley said Clark would be one of the team's top prospects if the selection process were reevaluated based on Clark's performance. Smith, who capitalized on this, said the acquisition of Clark and Reese would bring excitement and attention worldwide, potentially bolstering the ranks of the WNBA and Team USA.

The early poor turnout underscored Smith's fears, but following the first Japan game, Team USA's attendance figures improved, with subsequent matches bringing larger crowds equivalent to the top European teams. The squandered chance to capitalize on Clark and Reese's marketability highlights a more significant problem with striking a balance between player selection and marketing potential.

With TV ratings becoming a key metric for judging Team USA’s performance in Paris, it’s clear that Clark and Reese could make a big difference. The debate over their exclusion raises important questions about how serious sports organizations are about performance and sponsorship value.

Although Team USA managed to draw a larger crowd, the absence of Clark and Reese was a missed opportunity to boost the team's reputation and broaden the sport's appeal to a wider audience. The discussion around their absence continues to highlight how marketability and physical prowess combine to influence sports in the future.

