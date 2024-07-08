Despite Islam Makhachev’s Rejection, Michael Chandler Is Only Option for Lightweight Title Fight, UFC Insider Claims

Michael Chandler can be a lightweight champion soon! Well, it might seem a bit outrageous of a claim at this point, but that is the truth. Chandler is currently on a prolonged wait for the Conor McGregor fight. Ever since they locked horns at TUF 31, Chandler has been waiting for ‘The Notorious’ to make a comeback. Unfortunately, that has not happened yet.

Both Chandler and McGregor came very close to making the match happen at UFC 303. However, a broken toe from McGregor pushed things back further. This left Chandler without an opponent in the near future. But that soon changed as Chandler revealed he had been offered a fight with Islam Makhachev by the UFC. While that idea might initially seem unreal, a UFC veteran has just confirmed the same.

Chael Sonnen details the only option for Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen thinks that Chandler fighting Makhachev is the only way out for the UFC. And although Makhachev is not very keen on the idea, he has no choice but to accept the matchup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen detailed the entire situation.

He said, “Given the fact that Gaethje lost... Max Holloway is in fact the number one contender but chose to cash that golden ticket in down a weight class… Tsarukyan is suspended… Gamrot’s already competed… Charles Oliveira doesn’t want to do the fight. If we start to look at it, you go, yeah, it is for sure, it’s Chandler..if not Michael Chandler, then who?”

Makhachev was supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan. However, an incident involving the fighter hitting a fan has him suspended for nine months. Thus, if Makhachev does want to fight for a second time, Chandler seems to be his only option. But does Michael Chandler want the title fight?

Michael Chandler is inclined to fight Conor McGregor

Even after getting a title shot, Chandler does not seem too eager to grab it. Instead, he has expressed his desire to wait for Conor McGregor. McGregor recently stated that he will be recovered within the August–September timeline.

Such a statement reignited hopes for Chandler. ‘Iron’ stated that if McGregor was able to come back within September, he would be ready to fight. Unfortunately, Dana White does not seem too interested in the idea. When asked, White simply stated that McGregor is hurt and must concentrate on his recovery at the moment. Thus, with things looking shadowy for Chandler, it will be interesting to see how he decides to proceed.