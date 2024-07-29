Despite Olympics Snub, Caitlin Clark Garners Massive Praise From Jake Paul for THIS Feat

Fans and celebrities alike have taken notice of Caitlin Clark because of her outstanding performance during her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Even though Clark is not on the USA Olympic team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she still proves her worth on the court. Her astonishing stats from her 26 WNBA games demonstrate both her extraordinary talent and tenacity.



Clark already has more career assists than 75.4% of all players in WNBA history, according to StatMamba. With 213 assists, this incredible accomplishment ranks her 268th all-time. Considering that she has only participated in 26 games, this is even more amazing.

Jake Paul highlighted Clark's quick ascent in the league by tweeting, "Let that sink in...26 games in," in response to this accomplishment.

Also Read: Watch: Resurfaced Video of Caitlin Clark’s Soccer Goal Goes Viral Leaving Fans Stunned

Caitlin Clark breaking records and making history

Clark's record-setting performances have been nothing short of phenomenal. Earlier this year, she set the record for the most assists and total points generated in a single game against the Dallas Wings, recording 19 assists. Although the Fever lost that match, Clark's individual performance stood out, showcasing her playmaking abilities.

Clark is also on the verge of breaking the single-season assist record. Ticha Penicheiro holds the current record with 225 assists from 1998. Clark was left behind with just 12 assists overall. She is also poised to break Alyssa Thomas' single-season record of 316 assists in 2023. These recordings demonstrate Clark's ability to develop into one of the most talented playmakers in WNBA history.

Advertisement

Also Read: Caitlin Clark and Angel Take WNBA to Historic Heights With 1000 Percent Increase in Merchandise Sales

Dawn Staley's high praise

Legends in the basketball world have taken notice of Clark's remarkable accomplishment. Dawn Staley, the head coach of South Carolina and a member of the USA Basketball selection committee, recently stated her love for Clark. Clark would be a serious contender for a spot on the Team USA team if it were chosen today, Staley acknowledged.

In an interview with Mike Tirico of NBC, Staley mentioned how quickly Clark had improved in her first season. Clark had a rough start, but her shooting percentage and assists per game have improved dramatically, showing that she has grown and adjusted to the professional level.

Also Read: THIS Wild Stat Proves Caitlin Clark Is on the Brink of Making WNBA History

A stellar rookie season

A rollercoaster of highs and lows has characterized Clark's debut season. She had to adjust after being selected first overall in the draft, but she soon assumed a crucial position for the Fever. She had trouble shooting in May, hitting only 38% of her attempts. But by July, she was shooting 43% from the floor and dishing out 12.5 assists a game, a significant improvement in her play.

Advertisement

Given Clark’s historic accomplishments, she has a bright future ahead of her even if she doesn't make it to the 2024 Olympics. At just 22 years old, she already has a huge reputation in the industry. Her incredible growth and transformation have shown that she will be a major contender for the 2028 Olympics. Fans and industry insiders are excited to see Clark’s career progress and the milestones she is about to reach.

Also Read: ‘Incredible’ Caitlin Clark Called ‘Best Passer’ in WNBA by Rebecca Lobo