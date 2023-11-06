Despite ownership issues, Tom Brady will help pick the next Raiders Head Coach and General Manager

Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler on October 31. The Raiders now have an interim coach, Antonio Pierce, but not permanently.

An NFL reporter says Davis may ask Tom Brady for input on the Raiders' next head coach. But an interesting thing is Brady's ownership deal is still not finalized.

Is it true that Tom Brady will participate in decision-making for the Las Vegas Raiders's next coach?

Tom Brady has presented the deal for buying the minority ownership share in the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the proposal was rejected, the reason speculated to be the high discount that Tom Brady is getting.

Also Read: Mark Davis wants to bring in College football coach as Raiders HC and it's not Deion Sanders: Report

Mark Davis and Tom Brady are good friends, and Tom is getting a heavy discount from the team owner, which makes the purchase cost generously low. Other members of the board have issues with it, leading to delays in Brady's share settlement process.

However, even though minority shares are not transferred into Tom Brady's name, he's speculated to be participating in important decision-making roles. According to Jonathan Jones, a CBS reporter, Mark Davis might take Tom Brady's help in hiring the Raiders's next general manager and head coach.

Also Read: How many sports teams does Tom Brady own? All you need to know about the NFL Legend's business ventures

During a CBS show called The NFL Today, Jones revealed how his sources told him that the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is expected to retrieve help from NFL legend Tom Brady.

"Sources tell me Mark Davis is expected to rely on team executives and would-be partial owner Tom Brady for advice on who to lead the team," revealed Jonathan Jones. Now, an important question that arises here is, who will Mark Davis hire first, a general manager or head coach? Jones has an answer for it.

"After a package deal last time, Davis will likely hire a GM first and then a player-centric head coach after the season," explained Jones. So, for the time being, Antonio Pierce is expected to lead the team as head coach until Mark Davis and Tom Brady finalize a final fix.

Also Read: Throwback to first post: What NFL legend Tom Brady shared when he made his Instagram debut

Days after firing Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce has led the Las Vegas Raiders to an outstanding win over the New York Giants and that too with a huge margin of 30-6. Do you think the Davis and Brady duo will consider Antonio Pierce in the head coach's final list?