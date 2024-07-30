Despite Spending USD 1.5 Billion to Treat Seine River, Triathlon Cancels Olympic Swim Training Over Poor Water Quality

Concerns over water quality in the Seine River prompted concern. The officials needed to cancel the swimming portion of an Olympic triathlon training session. This happened for the second day in a row on Monday.

However, the organizers of the Paris Games remain hopeful. The triathletes will be able to compete in the iconic river when the event kicks off on Tuesday. Swimming in the Seine has been prohibited for over a century due to poor water quality.

Triathlon swim canceled over Seine River water quality

However, in preparation for the Olympics, organizers have invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to improve the river's condition. This effort is crucial not only for the triathlon events but also for the marathon swimming competitions scheduled for August 8 and 9.

ALSO READ: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in Seine River to prove cleanliness amid pollution concerns ahead of 2024 Olympics

The decision to cancel the swim session was made by World Triathlon. They are the sport’s governing body, along with its medical team and city officials. They are optimistic that sunny weather and higher temperatures will help reduce levels of E. coli. It will also show effects on the other bacteria within acceptable limits.

The weather will allow for the swimming portion of the race. It also includes biking and running, so proceed as planned. The announcement came early Monday after a meeting focused on the water quality in the Seine.

Recent heavy rainfall has significantly affected water conditions. It was evidenced by the downpour during Friday’s opening ceremony. It continued showers on Saturday, which had already caused delays in tennis matches and the skateboarding competition.

Advertisement

Tests conducted on Sunday revealed that the water quality was not satisfactory for the scheduled training session. The recent rain was identified as the main culprit.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra reassured the public on the French news channel CNEWS. According to her, the measures in place to control bacterial levels in the river have been effective.

However, weather conditions remain unpredictable. She expressed confidence that the conditions would improve over time. It will be happening right before the men’s triathlon event on Tuesday.

The water quality does not meet the required standards. In that case, the organizers have a contingency plan to postpone the events. If high bacteria levels persist, the swimming portion will be replaced with a duathlon. It will consist of biking and running only.

Steps were taken to ensure safety before the Olympic triathlon training session

Measures to enhance water quality have included the construction of a giant basin to capture excess rainwater. It will also prevent wastewater from entering the river. Extensive renovations to the sewer infrastructure and upgrades to wastewater treatment plants. These steps have shown promising results, with daily water quality tests in early June. They initially indicated unsafe levels of E. coli, followed by notable improvements.

Advertisement

Also read: Why Did Algerian Athletes Toss Red Roses Into Seine River During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

High levels of E. coli in water can signal contamination from sewage. While most strains are harmless, others can cause serious health issues. They include such things as diarrhea and infections in the urinary tract or intestines. Even a small amount of contaminated water can pose health risks.

To alleviate concerns about the long-polluted Seine being clean enough for swimming competitions, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo publicly swam in the river about two weeks before the Olympic events were set to commence. This act aimed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the measures taken to improve water quality.

As the Paris Games approach, the organizers continue to closely monitor the situation. They are hoping that the improvements will hold and allow the athletes to compete in safe and clean conditions. Let us know in the comments what you think about their decision.

Advertisement