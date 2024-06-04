Despite Stephen A Smith’s Take, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Wants to See Conor McGregor Defeated by Islam Makhachev

Stephen A. Smith has stirred the pot with his latest remarks about Conor McGregor facing Islam Makhachev. McGregor's return to the Octagon is highly anticipated. But Smith believes he shouldn't fight Makhachev. Makhachev just defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

He's now on an impressive unbeaten streak. Fans remember Makhachev's grappling dominance, similar to his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Smith argues McGregor struggles against grapplers, referencing his loss to Khabib.

Javier Mendez, Khabib’s coach, wants to see McGregor versus Makhachev. The rivalry is heating up. Should McGregor really face Makhachev next?

The notorious one vs. Khabib's heir

Stephen A. Smith's take on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev fight is causing quite a stir. According to Smith, McGregor should avoid Makhachev at all costs. "What we learned in that fight is that Conor McGregor has no business being in the Octagon against a grappler," Smith said, referencing McGregor's past loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov . "Makhachev is similar to Nurmagomedov in terms of his grappling."

Smith didn't hold back, claiming, "We should literally protest if they try to put Makhachev in the Octagon against Conor McGregor because I believe that fight would be over inside of two rounds." His strong words come after McGregor's recent call-out of Makhachev, sparking renewed tension.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, couldn't be more excited about the potential fight. "Me, I want to see him get beat by Islam," Mendez stated. He believes McGregor's antics are drawing much-needed attention to the lightweight champion. "There would be nothing better for me and Khabib than to have Islam have a fight with him somewhere down the line."

Mendez also addressed McGregor's recent accusation that Makhachev had a staph infection before fighting Dustin Poirier. He dismissed it, saying the infection was already gone by fight time. "Conor is the kind of guy you want to root against or root for," Mendez added.

With McGregor needing a win over Michael Chandler to stay in the title race, the possibility of facing Makhachev is very real. The rivalry, rooted in McGregor's history with Khabib, is heating up.

Should McGregor take on Makhachev next? Will this fight reignite one of the UFC’s biggest rivalries? Share your thoughts in the comments.