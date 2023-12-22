Despite supporting Christian McCaffrey in MVP race, Tom Brady reveals why he will never root for 49ers

With the Super Bowl approaching, fans are all about discussing the next MVP. Amidst all the discussions, Tom Brady revealed that Christian McCaffrey is his favorite choice as the next MVP. But despite supporting Christian McCaffrey, the NFL legend will never root for the 49ers. Here is why!

Tom Brady is still holding a grudge against the San Francisco 49ers, and Christian McCaffrey won't make any difference

In the recently released episode of Tom Brady's Let's Go podcast, the NFL legend revealed Christian McCaffrey is his favorite choice for the upcoming MVP. Christian McCaffrey comes from the San Francisco 49ers, and even though Brady supports McCaffrey, there's no way he will root for the 49ers.

In the same episode, in conversation with Christian McCaffrey, Tom Brady revealed that the NFL legend shares some great childhood memories with the San Francisco 49ers. The team gave him a feeling of nostalgia, as he used to be a huge 49ers fan growing up. But even that doesn't change the grudge he holds against the team.

Tom Brady cannot forgive the San Francisco 49ers for all the times they have passed on to him in his 2000 NFL Draft. That's a grudge he still holds against the team. "They passed me up six times in 2000, so f--k them and that whole staff that kept me out because I had a chip on my shoulder for a long time," Brady had revealed.

Ultimately, it was a loss for the San Francisco 49ers only because Tom Brady used that chip to become one of the greatest NFL players to ever exist. Brady got himself seven Super Bowl rings, three MVPs, and an all-time high for passing touchdowns, i.e. 89,214 and 649 passing touchdowns, all while hating the 49ers for 23 seasons.