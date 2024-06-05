Despite Trusting Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'Ego Gets Triggered' When She Flirts With Male Dancers: Report

Taylor Swift is currently on her record-breaking Eras Tour concert, where the singer is accompanied by many dancers at the back while she performs.

There are many instances where Swift is seen having playful sessions on stage with the dancers and it has caught the attention of many Swifties. However, the fans are not the only ones to notice this, it seems.

Apparently, seeing the male dancers too close to the pop star's girlfriend is making Travis Kelce jealous now.

Reports say that Travis Kelce is jealous of Taylor Swift's male dancers

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to make headlines following their high-profile romance, which fans sometimes dub as couple goals. However, the jealousy is there!

The NFL footballer loses his calmness when seeing his global star girlfriend being surrounded by some hot male backup dancers, especially when the Lover singer is performing some steamy fun on stage and he is not on the tour.

A source exclusively tells Life & Style that Kelce “trusts Taylor,” but seeing her “surrounded by all these hot guys” makes him feel a bit jealous.

Despite the dancers having zero chance with the singer, “his ego gets triggered pretty easily” and “has major pangs of jealousy” every time the Kansas City Chiefs star watches Swift “getting showered with attention by them” since Travis is “a very macho, Alpha-male guy.”

The insider further tells the aforementioned source that Travis has an “old school mentality” and the other guys are competition. The source further assures by betting on Kelce “pushing” the 14-time Grammy Award winner to “hire female dancers for her next tour.”

Fans are crazy for the way Travis Kelce treats Taylor Swift

Not just Taylor Swift, but her fans are also in love with Travis Kelce, it seems. There have been several instances where the highest-paid tight end has been hailed as the “greenest flag ever" because of the way the American football player talks about her in public.

Earlier, the singer revealed she loves how “down to earth” Kelce is. The two have been dating since last year, and they made their romance public in September. The power couple has been getting stronger ever since.

