Detroit Lions host Tom Kennedy for free agent visit after parting ways with veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. is parting ways with the Detroit Lions. But as Marvin is exiting the team, there enters another player who is finally getting his spot in the NFL team. According to recent reports, Tom Kennedy visited the Lions this Thursday, October 26. Check out the detailed reason behind his visit:

Tom Kennedy's visit to the Lions amidst Marvin Jones Jr.'s exit from the team

Aaron Wilson, who is an NFL insider, recently revealed through his X account that Tom Kennedy has visited the Detroit Lions. The reason is very clear behind Kennedy's visit. The Detroit Lions currently hold an empty spot for a 53-man roster, since Marvin Jones Jr. and the Lions have decided to part ways.

Detroit Lions's agreement on Marvin's exit from the team is concluded to be because Marvin has some family matters that he needs to take care of. So with Marvin's exit from the team, Tom Kennedy becomes eligible to get into the team. Actually, he wasn't eligible to play in this NFL team earlier due to an injury.

Tom Kennedy suffered an injury in his upper body in the training camp's earlier stage, after which he was placed on the injury reserve and received an injury settlement. But recently he visited the Lions which means that his injury settlement is over and he can be back on the team. This time, in the playing squad.

Tom Kennedy has been on the Lions roster since the year 2019 and has been playing in the practice squad for four years now. In the last two years, Tom has played around 19 games and tallied approximately 14 catches, and a 75-yard passing touchdown. Do you think he'll be able to justify Marvin's place in the team?