Detroit Pistons nearing unforeseen NBA record for longest consecutive losses

On Friday night, the Pistons marked their 22nd consecutive loss, putting them in line to make NBA history in an unwelcome way.

Their loss on the road, a crushing 124-92 defeat against the 76ers in Philadelphia, plunged Detroit's season record to a bleak 2-23.

A quarter of the way into the regular season, the Pistons are on track to set a new NBA record for the most losses in a single season.

This current losing streak, the longest the franchise has ever experienced, has caused betting odds to predict the downward-spiraling team as double-figure underdogs in 11 of to date.

Stathead's data shows the Pistons, with a mere .080 winning percentage, are on course to surpass the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats' record for the worst winning percentage (.106) in league history.

That season was cut short due to a strike, and the Bobcats only managed 7 wins out of 66 games.

Moreover, the Pistons might also end up with the most dismal record across an 82-game regular season. At present, the dreadfully infamous 9-73 record of the 1972-73 76ers takes that title.

Exploring NBA Franchises with losing streaks of 22 games or more

Kicking off with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010–11, their 26 consecutive losses set a particularly dark record in NBA history.

The saga unfolded after the 2010 playoffs when LeBron James turned into an unrestricted free agent. In his TV special, James revealed his decision to join the Miami Heat.

The resultant departure triggered an infamous losing streak by the Cavaliers in their first season post-James.

The Philadelphia 76ers faced an equally unpromising period in 2013-14, where they too suffered 26 consecutive losses.

It was a season with a disappointing tally of 19-63, led by Brett Brown and Thaddeus Young, who managed an average of just shy of 18 points per game.

The slump began after their 15th win and ultimately resulted in just four more victories for the remainder of the season.

During 2011–12, the Charlotte Bobcats had another painful season, with 23 consecutive losses.

They managed an average of 87 points per game, firmly placing them at the bottom of the league, and ultimately earned the record for the worst overall season score.

In 1997–98, the Denver Nuggets found themselves in a similar rut, accumulating 23 consecutive losses.

The team, which won the NBA championship 26 years later, was led by LaPhonso Ellis, who scored an average of 14.3 points per game.

The Nuggets struggled to keep up with the competition, averaging 89 points per game against their opponents' 100.8, ending the season at the bottom of the league in terms of record.

The Vancouver Grizzlies also made the list back in 1995–96 with their 23-game losing streak. Interestingly, they nearly met the same fate twice in that same season.

Starting with two wins, they fell into a streak of 19 losses. However, after recovering from the All-Star break with a victory over the Sacramento Kings, they faced a second losing streak of 23 games.

