Detroit Pistons record longest NBA losing streak: Who have they beaten in 2023?

The Detroit Pistons set a new record for the most consecutive losses in a single season by suffering their 27th straight defeat against the Brooklyn Nets, losing 118-112 on Tuesday.

The team tied this record earlier with a loss to the same squad on Saturday. Only the Philadelphia 76ers, who experienced a 28-game losing streak between the 2014–15 and 2015–16 campaigns, have faced a more severe losing streak.

During this season, the Detroit Pistons have won only two out of their 30 matches. Their season commenced on October 25, 2023, against the Miami Heat, resulting in a 103-102 loss.

Additionally, they secured victories against the Charlotte Hornets (111-99) and the Chicago Bulls (118-102).

The Detroit Pistons played 30 matches in the 2023-24 regular season.

Here is a list of their wins and losses:

1. Oct 25, 2023: Lost 103-102 against Miami Heat

2. Oct 27, 2023: Won 111-99 against Charlotte Hornets

3. Oct 28, 2023: Won 118-102 against Chicago Bulls

4. Oct 30, 2023: Lost 124-112 against Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Nov 1, 2023: Lost 110-101 against Portland Trail Blazers

6. Nov 2, 2023: Lost 125-116 against New Orleans Pelicans

7. Nov 5, 2023: Won 126-115 against Phoenix Suns

8. Nov 10, 2023: Lost 115-126 against Brooklyn Nets

9. Nov 12, 2023: Lost 124-112 against Toronto Raptors

10. Nov 14, 2023: Won 114-111 against Milwaukee Bucks

11. Nov 17, 2023: Won 122-111 against Chicago Bulls

12. Nov 20, 2023: Won 118-114 against Toronto Raptors

13. Nov 22, 2023: Won 124-109 against Utah Jazz

14. Nov 24, 2023: Won 114-111 against New Orleans Pelicans

15. Nov 25, 2023: Won 126-115 against New York Knicks

16. Nov 27, 2023: Won 124-112 against Minnesota Timberwolves

17. Nov 28, 2023: Won 116-111 against Golden State Warriors

18. Nov 29, 2023: Won 122-111 against Sacramento Kings

19. Dec 2, 2023: Lost 118-112 against Boston Celtics

20. Dec 5, 2023: Lost 124-115 against Indiana Pacers

21. Dec 8, 2023: Lost 116-111 against Chicago Bulls

22. Dec 10, 2023: Lost 125-116 against New Orleans Pelicans

23. Dec 13, 2023: Won 114-111 against Milwaukee Bucks

24. Dec 15, 2023: Lost 126-114 against Toronto Raptors

25. Dec 18, 2023: Won 118-112 against Brooklyn Nets

26. Dec 20, 2023: Lost 118-112 against Boston Celtics

27. Dec 22, 2023: Lost 126-115 against Indiana Pacers

28. Dec 26, 2023: Lost 118-112 against Brooklyn Nets

29. Dec 28, 2023: Lost 125-116 against Boston Celtics

30. Dec 30, 2023: Lost 116-111 against Toronto Raptors

During the 2023–24 regular season, the Detroit Pistons finished with a record of 2 wins and 27 losses, positioning them in the 15th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Detroit Pistons all wins in 2023

Throughout the year, starting on January 2, 2023, the Detroit Pistons competed in a total of 73 matches.

Within this span, they secured victories against only nine teams, including the Charlotte Hornets (111-99) and the Chicago Bulls (118-102).

1. Jan 4, 2023: Win 122 - 119 against Golden State Warriors

2. Jan 11, 2023: Win 135 - 118 against Minnesota Timberwolves

3. Jan 26, 2023: Win 130 - 122 against Brooklyn Nets

4. Feb 3, 2023: Win 118-112 against Charlotte Hornets

5. Feb 10, 2023: Win 138-131 against San Antonio Spurs

6. March 13, 2023: Win 117-97 against Indiana Pacers

7. April 2, 2023: Win 122-115 against Indiana Pacers

Detroit will have its next opportunity to break the streak against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden this Thursday.

The Pistons will conclude their 2023 games with a home game against the Toronto Raptors on December 30.

If they lose two more games in a row, they will hold the record for the longest losing streak in NBA history.

