Detroit Pistons Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward to Training Camp Contract; Details Inside

Teams are finalizing their rosters in preparation for the start of NBA training camps at the beginning of next month. There are still a few good free agents available at this stage of the offseason. Lamar Stevens was signed by the Pistons to a camp contract as part of their decision to bolster their roster, according to Omari Sankofa of The Detroit Free Press.

Lamar Stevens will have to work hard to crack the Pistons roster out of training camp because his signing is only for the season. There are currently 13 guaranteed standard contracts on the Pistons' roster. Paul Reed is essentially guaranteed a spot on the roster come opening night, despite the fact that his contract is non-guaranteed.

Stevens is not qualified for a two-way contract now that he is starting his fifth season in the NBA, even though the Pistons have a spot open for one. He has a strong skill set and plays with good hustle and energy. Unless he completely collapses during training and the preseason, Stevens should have the upper hand should the Pistons decide to carry fifteen standard contracts into the regular season.

One player who is most definitely an NBA rotation player is Lamar Stevens, who was forced off the roster this offseason. He alternated between the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies during the previous campaign.

Advertisement

Before the 2023–24 season, Stevens signed a contract with the Celtics, and after training, he was added to the final roster. When he did get playing time, he did fairly well for Boston; however, at the trade deadline, he was dealt to the Grizzles in exchange for Xavier Tillman.

With an average of slightly more than 14 minutes per game, the former Penn State standout played in 38 games for the Grizzlies and Celtics. With a field goal percentage of 45 percent, a three-point percentage of 30 percent, and a free-throw percentage of 77.8 percent, he averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds.

ALSO READ: Quinten Post Signed by Golden State Warriors; All You Need to Know About 7-footer Who Shot 43.1 3FG%