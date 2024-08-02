Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Spotted in Each Other’s Insta Story as Former Couple Cheer On Team USA at Olympics 2024

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have managed to make headlines once again as they were separately spotted at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they came to support Team USA at a gymnastics competition. Despite their romantic relationship ending in 2022, the former power couple’s appearance at the prestigious event gave their fans a moment to rekindle.

Despite sitting on opposite sides of the arena, Jenner and Booker shared videos from the event that coincidentally captured each other in the crowd. The friendly exes seemed to enjoy the thrilling competition as Booker celebrated alongside NBA star Stephen Curry, while Jenner was accompanied by her bestie Fai Khadra, all while Team USA's Simone Biles clinched the gold and Suni Lee secured the bronze.

As Jenner and Booker unintentionally featured each other in their Instagram Stories from the event, it sparked intrigue among fans as the story kept on sharing on the internet.

While Jenner exuded patriotic vibes with her white shirt and USA-themed cap by Ralph Lauren, Booker sported a Detroit Red Wings cap. The duo did not directly acknowledge each other in their posts but their presence in each other's footage is what caught the attention at the Olympics.

However, while Jenner immersed herself in the cheering lot for Team USA’s gymnastics squad, NBA stars Booker and Curry embraced their roles as competitors representing the USA Basketball team.

Meanwhile, alongside basketball biggies like Kevin Durant and LeBron James, Booker and Curry are set to face Puerto Rico's team in the upcoming men's tournament.

Their separate but auspicious sighting at the Olympics 2024 occurred amidst their longstanding public discussions regarding Booker's feud with Jenner 's ex-boyfriend, rapper Bad Bunny.

The drama between the men unfolded when the award-winning rapper dissed Booker in his song Coco Chanel and reportedly referenced Jenner in the same verse. Despite the public scrutiny, Jenner maintained her composure and posted a cryptic quote about finding peace and upliftment during the unfolding feud, emphasizing the importance of self-love and resilience.

Despite the past, the former couple has seemingly maintained a cordial relationship, as evidenced by their shared presence at the Super Bowl and other public events.

Regarding Jenner’s previous relationship with Bad Bunny, sources close to the duo revealed that their parting in 2023 was on amicable terms, attributing the split to their busy schedules and the rapper's upcoming 2024 world tour.

