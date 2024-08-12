Devin Booker Calls Steph Curry ‘The Best Shooter To Ever Live’ After Warriors Star Leads Team USA to Gold Medal in Olympics

After making eight three-pointers in the United States' 98-87 victory over France on Saturday, Stephen Curry solidified his reputation as one of the greatest basketball players in history and won his first Olympic gold medal. "He's the best shooter to ever live," Devin Booker told reporters after Curry's legendary performance.

Curry's reputation as the greatest shooter of all time has only grown in what may be his first and last Olympics. To win the gold medal game and to complete their comeback against Serbia in the semifinals, the Americans required all of his three-pointers.

Even more amazing is the fact that before the Warriors legend's 36-point performance against Serbia, he had only made five three-pointers. He fell just short of Carmelo Anthony's all-time Olympic record for the most points scored in a game with 36 points.

Curry added 24 points overall from eight made threes after scoring 36 to defeat Serbia. To secure the gold for the Americans, four of these threes were made in a row. If it were any other player, the final three shots would have appeared to be a one-footed heave over a double team of Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier—a shot that would cause any coach to slam his clipboard in frustration.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP leads all-time in three-pointers attempted (8,805) and made (3,747), all while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range. He has five seasons with 300 or more made threes, making him the only player in NBA history to hit more than 400 threes in a season (402 in the 2015–16 campaign). Only James Harden and Klay Thompson have made more than 300 three-pointers in a single season in NBA history.

LeBron James, the legendary rival and teammate of the Warriors icon, won the Olympic MVP award while the Americans took home the gold medal thanks to his amazing shooting. James was four rebounds away from repeating his triple-double against France, having already recorded one against Serbia. James finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists in the gold medal game. He averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 66% shooting during the games.

It's only fitting that James and Curry lead Team USA to a gold medal in what might have been their final Olympics after nearly ten years of fierce rivalry in the NBA.

