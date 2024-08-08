Devin Booker Compares Kevin Durant With 'Captain America' After Suns Teammate Broke Olympic Points Record

As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris draw near its conclusion, the competition has been intense and the accomplishments ground-breaking. With their unrivaled skill and undefeated record, Team USA's basketball team continues to stand out among the rest. Even among the USA stars, Kevin Durant is at Mount Rushmore of the Olympics, and his teammate Devin Booker had immense praise for the star.

This Tuesday, in the quarterfinals against Brazil, they decisively defeated them 122-87, displaying their mastery of the court. In addition to another victory for Team USA, this game was historic for Kevin Durant, who surpassed Lisa Leslie to become the highest-scoring player in American Olympic basketball history.

Just five points separated Kevin Durant going into the game against Brazil, breaking Lisa Leslie's incredible record of 488 points. He scored 11 points during the game with great effort, bringing his total to 494 points. This historic achievement drew praise from many quarters, including Leslie herself and Devin Booker, Durant's teammate on the Suns and the national team.

After seeing the record-breaking performance with his own eyes, Booker expressed his amazement at Kevin Durant's unique place in Olympic history. Booker said, “That's Captain America status. I feel like he has every Olympic record. Now we must get him his fourth gold… Now that we're teammates [on the Suns], I get to see [his hard work] behind the scenes.”

Leslie, the previous record holder, quickly praised Durant's accomplishment on social media. Leslie, the former record holder, swiftly took to social media to commend Durant’s achievement. She posted, “Well let me start to congratulate @KDTrey5 as he gets ready to break one of my Olympic records! The Slim Reaper!! One of my all-time favorites!”

Despite this achievement, Kevin Durant maintained his modesty and forward-thinking attitude. Durant, who was well-known for his dedication and focus, prioritized the team's overall goal over his achievements.

“Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up…Lisa Leslie, you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years. Much love to you always…it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas,” Durant reflected.

Kevin Durant had already surpassed all previous men's Team USA point scorers with 435 points prior to the Olympics in Paris. His performance at the Olympics this year, which included scoring 59 points in the first four games at an average of 14.8 points per game and 60% shooting accuracy, cemented his place among the greatest Olympic scorers ever.

With scoring averages of 20.7 points per game in 2020, 19.5 in 2012, and 19.4 in 2016—all among the highest ever recorded at the Olympics—his prior Olympic performances were equally remarkable.

