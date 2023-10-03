Devin Vassel agrees to a 5-year USD 146 Million extension with San Antonio Spurs; details inside

As per the reports by ESPN, senior NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassel agreed on a five-year extension with a total purse of 146 million dollars. Agents from CAA sports, Andrew Morrison, Rich Beda, and Mitch Nathan, informed ESPN about this deal on Monday. When asked about his recent extension with the Spurs 23-year-old said. “I want to be spur for a long time.”

His contract is considered the highest contract in the Spurs' history. The contract is packed for five years with no options, with 11 million dollar incentives.

Career highlights of Devin Vassel

Vassell is a 23-year-old professional American basketball player. He played his college basketball for the Florida State Seminoles. The San Antonio Spurs signed him in the 2020 NBA draft. The 23-year-old made his professional debut on December 23, recording three points and three rebounds in a 131-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored a season-high 18 points, alongside three rounds, two assists, and two blocks, in a 118-85 win over the Phoenix Suns.

He was out of action due to a knee injury in January. In 38 games last season, his career-high 18.5 points alongside 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 38.7% on seven 3-point attempts per game. His average was improved by six points in his three NBA seasons, going from 5.5 points to 12.3 in 2021-22 and last year at 18.5 points.

Despite this signing, The Spurs are to have at least 45 million left next summer to add even more talents.

