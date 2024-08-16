Devon Booker Was Treated WORSE Than Jayson Tatum by Steve Kerr, Claims Former NBA Star

Most people would sympathize with Jayson Tatum when reflecting on the Olympics in Paris. The star player for the Boston Celtics under Steve Kerr mostly sat on the bench following an NBA title-winning campaign. His meager contributions incited fury toward the head coach.

But did Kerr's benching hurt him, or did the performance of another star Celtics player decline? Gilbert Arenas believes that one of his teammates was treated in a worse way than him.

Devin Booker of the Suns was discussed in a recent episode of Gil's Arena. His versatility on the star-studded Paris roster impressed the panel. Even though Book was one of the NBA's top scorers, he gave up his offensive workload to become a hunter on defense. His enthusiasm enabled Team USA to exert continuous pressure.

Additionally, opponents covering him were unable to stop mentioning his abundance of scoring opportunities. Agent Zero said it was like how Derrick White plays for Boston.

Arenas said, “So you’re Booker who averages 29. He became Derrick White on Boston naturally because LeBron’s there so he’s pump-faking pass. That pass he made to KD? That was a layup. But if you put Derrick White in there, Derrick White became worse if that’s a word version of himself. One, in Boston he’s going to take the shots that’s open. Here he is not even thinking about that unless he’s wide open.”

Advertisement

To be fair, the former guard for the Wizards has been criticizing White for a while. He initially questioned Grant Hill's decision to switch out a forward for a guard. Arenas added that even if the team didn't win gold, White would still be grinning.

When Devin Booker made his Team USA debut, the outstanding scorer displayed his dynamic personality. In addition to being a consistent threat to score, the 27-year-old played imposing defense when he was on the court. While playing alongside NBA superstars, he demonstrated maturity by prioritizing the team goal over his NBA prowess.

It reflected his win-obsessed personality. He was dubbed the "unsung hero" of Team USA by Steve Kerr. Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns and hopes to win his first NBA title with the help of Kevin Durant, who remains one of the best offensive players in the NBA. On the other hand, Booker delivered on his pledge to put in the hard work if allowed to play for Team USA.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker Seen with Multiple Women at St. Tropez After Olympic Gold Medal Win