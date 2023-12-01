Dez Bryant, Stephen A. Smith and Jemele Hill get into a debate regarding Josh Giddey Malika Andrews controversy

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, rising NBA star Josh Giddey caused a stir on the internet following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The 21-year-old Australian faced the brunt of online scrutiny due to these rumors, but he's not the only one. ESPN reporter Malika Andrews also ended up under fire over her perceived lack of coverage of the allegations.

Basketball fans and social media users have criticized Andrews, accusing her of not giving equal attention to the case compared to how she covers other Black NBA players and coaches.

NBA fans have previously accused Andrews of attempting to tarnish the reputation of Black players and coaches by unearthing unfavorable aspects of their pasts.

Over the weekend, former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant joined the chorus of voices criticizing the sports reporter.

Bryant's confrontation with Andrews over reporting on NBA players sparks debate

On Monday, Nov. 27, Bryant actively questioned X's silence over Josh Giddey's case, after criticizing Brandon Miller on draft day for a crime he didn't commit.

In his response to Andrews, Bryant emphasized that this should not be a racial issue and critiqued her upbringing.

He dismissed her as "a puppet" and expressed his surprise at her involvement with current and former NBA players.

On the same day, when Andrews eventually reported on Giddey's situation, the audience had already drawn their lines.

Some deemed that she deliberately portrayed NBA's Black men negatively, while others defended her stating she was merely providing factual information as part of her job.

Stephen A. Smith, Andrews' co-worker, elaborated on this issue in the Nov. 29 episode of his podcast. Despite previous disagreements with Andrews, Smith defended her against Bryant's powerful accusations.

He pointed out that Bryant's approach was improper as reporting requires factual accuracy, and with the Giddey case in question, the complete truth remains unknown.

The host of First Take also commented that Andrews was obligated to discuss Miller during the draft because it was crucial to understand how his association with a young woman's death could influence his future career in Charlotte, North Carolina's Bible Belt.

Reactions to Bryant's Critique of Andrews' Interview Approach

Smith asserted that journalists "are not always bestowed with options," justifying that if Andrews failed to raise the question, her superiors might doubt her credibility.

Reacting to Smith's statement, Bryant expressed his desire to appear on Smith's show to "offer an in-depth understanding" of his perspective.

Subsequently, Jemele Hill, a former ESPN reporter, intervened, arguing that Bryant's "attitude and behavior towards Malika were inappropriate."

Hill pointed out by saying, "You personalized the matter by involving her upbringing. You failed to exhibit a similar intensity towards the male broadcasters.

She was not present on-air when the news about Josh Giddey broke out, and she discussed it upon her return."

Bryant stands firm in response to Hill's criticism

Hill received a reply from Bryant defending himself and stating, “Don’t make accusations,” adding that he has extended an apology, but continues to back his initial statements.

He further warned that he is not scared to confront a woman, just as he would any man.

“You all must realize by now that I don’t care, especially when it comes to reason and it's at its peak right now,” Bryant posted. “I hold you in high regard, Jemele. Let's maintain rationality.”

Though Bryant did express regret over the incident, he declared he wouldn’t broach the subject any further, unless Smith or Andrews wished to have the discussion aired

