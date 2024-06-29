Dez Bryant’s Hilarious Reaction to Joe Biden’s Words During Presidential Debate

Dez Bryant was all ears to the presidential debate on Thursday, 27 June. The former Cowboys wide receiver enjoyed Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s jabs at each other. He shared his feelings about Biden’s performance on his social media.

Biden and Trump featured in a very early presidential debate. Multiple active and retired NFL stars couldn’t hold themselves back from reacting to it. But Bryant was deeply involved in the debate. He posted frequent updates about the discussion of his X handle.

Dez Bryant’s funny takes on Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

Bryant started by retweeting Rober Griffin III’s comment on the debate. Griffin said that the debate proves that the country needs younger presidential candidates. Bryant quipped that the way Trump said he doesn’t know what Biden is talking about is brutally funny.

Dez joked that people are missing out on pure comedy if they aren’t following the debate. He shared a meme about how the debate is shaping up. “Trump is hitting below the belt heavy,” Bryant posted.

The 3x Pro Bowler again urged fans to tune into the debate. “AIRING EACH OTHER OUT IS PURE RACHET WORK,” he wrote, calling the debate pure comedy. Bryant later asked if it was a bet for the presidential debate.

Dez Bryant on Joe Biden’s opinion on black people

“BIDEN YOU CALLED US BLACK PEOPLE SUPER PREDATORS?” Bryant added another reaction to his posting spree. Trump and Biden’s debate increased the chances of the former winning the election.

The humor level of Bryant’s posts kept on increasing with time. As the US presidential candidates argued, the retired Cowboys star made funnier jokes about it. The fans joined the party with more hilarious comments.

Bryant reacted to a post showing the odds. “Trump -200 I’m not about to win no money,” he wrote. The former WR kept giving similar reactions about the Cowboys during the offseason. He does not shy away from expressing his emotion on X.