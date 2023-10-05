Dhoni's 2011 World Cup winning six voted 2nd greatest WC moment: Here's the FIRST

Dhoni's World Cup winning six in the 2011 finals against Sri Lanka was definitely an evergreen moment to be captured on camera. However, you will be surprised to know that this is not the greatest moment in the history of the World Cup. Hard to believe right? But that's what fans voted for. Now if not MS Dhoni's six at Wankhade, which moment is considered the best of all, in World Cup History? Let's find out!

The moment that bypassed MS Dhoni's World Cup winning six, to become the greatest WC moment of ICC

To maintain the excitement in the air of the World Cup, ICC did an interesting thing. They conducted an online vote for the 'greatest World Cup moment ever created in the history of ICC'. The voting started on September 14 and lasted for two long weeks. At the end of the vote, it was concluded that MS Dhoni's 2011 WC Six wasn’t the greatest moment in ICC history.

In fact, Jonty Rhodes bypassed MS Dhoni. Jonty Rhodes's brilliant run-out against Pakistan in 1992, became the greatest World Cup moment of all time. Jonty's flowing run-out was facing off MS Dhoni's maximum hit, in the voting's final round but Jonty's moment ended up winning by a majority of votes. The moment is when Jonty Rhodes run-out legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, in 1992, when Inzamam-ul-Haq was legit in a peak form.

It's hard to believe that MS Dhoni's six wasn't voted as the greatest World Cup moment. The fan base of MS Dhoni is so insane that it's hard to believe that his 2011 World Cup final's six isn't considered the greatest moment of WC history. Always, if it were for you, which moment would you choose as the greatest World Cup moment of all time? Share your take in the comment section below