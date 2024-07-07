Diaz vs Masvidal Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Make For Their Boxing Fight?

Nate Diaz reportedly made USD 500K and Jorge Masvidal made a reported USD 300K for their boxing match (numbers as per USA Today). Diaz won the fight via a controversial majority decision at the Anaheim Centre in California.

It was a slugfest between the two UFC fighters with both putting on an entertaining show. Diaz tried to overwhelm Masvidal with his volume while ‘Gamebred’ arguably showed better technique and landed the cleaner blows.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal: Full card purses

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal had a press conference brawl leading up to their fight. However, when it was time to put on a show inside the squared circle, they did so, showing their fighters’ spirits.

Devin Cushing defeated Manny Correa via unanimous decision on the same card. The former pocketed an estimated USD 60K and the latter USD 15K.

Armando Vargas pocketed a reported USD 100K for his TKO win against Ryan Garcia’s brother Sean Garcia, who took home USD 50K.

Curmel Morton bagged USD 40K for his second-round KO win against Nicolai Buzolin, who pocketed USD 8K.

Chris Avila got paid USD 210K for his win against Anthony Pettis with the former UFC lightweight champion bagging USD 350K.

Shane Mosley Jr. took home USD 160K as he defeated Daniel Jacobs via UD. Jacobs made USD 100K, as per the aforementioned portal.

The main event fighters were the primary attraction of the show and both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal showed why they are such fan favorites.

It is to be noted that the purses and salaries released are official numbers by the California State Athletic Commission. Whether the headliners would receive PPV points or bonuses, remains unknown as of yet.

Conor McGregor makes a fortune on Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor made a lumpsum amount of money by betting on the boxing fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. McGregor placed a USD 500K bet on former opponent Diaz.

With Diaz getting his had raised, McGregor pocketed a reported USD 1.625 million, thrice of what Diaz officially made.

As for Nate Diaz, he called out Len Edwards and Jake Paul for his next fight. His series with Jorge Masvidal is now 1-1 as ‘Gamebred’ earned a TKO win when they fought at UFC 244 in 2019.