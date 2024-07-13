Did 2K Sports Really Announce Bronny James' Rating Above 95 Overall? Exploring Viral Claim

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James, the prodigy of NBA luminary LeBron James, as the 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

The Lakers hold practical expectations for Bronny's rookie season. The team's Head Coach, JJ Redick, highlighted their intention for Bronny to concentrate on exerting ball pressure and breaking the opposition's defenses, likening his potential contributions to those of Jrue Holiday or Lu Dort.

Bronny James' NBA 2K rating sparks viral troll and hilarious fan reactions

In Bronny's impressive NBA Summer League entrance, despite only clinching 8 points from 3-out-of-14 field goal attempts, including a total miss of his 8 three-point attempts, he clearly showed promise. With a dunk that highlighted his athletic prowess and an expertly executed layup in the fourth quarter, Bronny gave us a peek into what's to come.

A viral tweet claims that Bronny James will receive a 97 overall rating in 2K Sports. Here's the tweet:

If you're wondering why Bronny James would get such a high rating despite his performance, you're not alone. This tweet has no official basis and is a troll post. Fans on Twitter understood the joke, and here are some of their best reactions.

Although Bronny was fortunate to be drafted by the Lakers, most of his rookie season will likely be spent in the G League, honing his skills. Despite the Lakers' plans to feature Bronny next to LeBron at the start of the season in a symbolic gesture, Bronny's significant contribution to the Lakers' rotation this season remains a no-expectation scenario.

Bronny James faces early struggles in Lakers' summer league

During the Lakers' summer league's opening day, Bronny James faced difficulties, scoring only eight points due to his field struggles, contributing to the Lakers' 99-80 loss against the Houston Rockets. While his father, LeBron James, was absent, preparing with the U.S. Olympic squad for upcoming exhibitions in Abu Dhabi, Bronny’s mother, Savannah, was in the vibrant crowd.

The majority of the attendees, cloaked in Lakers' purple and gold, gave Bronny James a hearty cheer upon his introduction, as predicted. Experiencing the crowd's support, James acknowledged, was truly an outstanding experience. James faced a daunting challenge on the court, with his final stats showcasing a 3-for-14 shooting record from the field, eight failed attempts at three-pointers, five rebounds, two takeaways, and three turnovers in 27 minutes.

His shooting percentage through the three games he has participated in this summer, including two from the smaller San Francisco-based California Classic, has been a mere 23%. Moreover, he has not scored any of the twelve 3-point attempts he has made.

