Every US Open title run is memorable. After all, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's courts are the ultimate test for professional tennis players. To win, you must possess all four qualities: intelligence, drive, stamina, and bravery. You must own every shot in the book, and if that isn't enough, you must be prepared to create another chapter or two.

However, since the inception of Open Tennis in 1968, some of these championship campaigns have been exceptionally memorable and outstanding. Some were unexpected, while others presented very significant challenges. Some have increased their toughness and tenacity.

Recently, a trend has been circulating that an exceptional player rose from Rank 82 to 1 to win the US Open in 1992. However, to clarify the facts: Stefan Edberg was the one who won the US Open in 1992, and he was the defending champion. For those unfamiliar with tennis rankings, winning such a prestigious title places a player among the top 10 stars. Therefore, it would have been impossible for someone of Edberg's caliber to be ranked as low as 82 at that time.

From 1985 to 1996, he won six Grand Slam singles and three Grand Slam men's doubles titles. He is one of just two men in the Open Era to have held the world number-one ranking in both singles and doubles, the other being John McEnroe. So, you get he is a legend.

Before his winning run at the 1991 US Open, Sweden's reserved Stefan Edberg was a different match for the most intense of all Grand Slam tournaments. His attitude was tailor-made for Wimbledon's Centre Court, where his low-key demeanor worked well.

New York's Louis Armstrong Stadium was a location for more expressive athletes who readily connected with the passionate audiences, for performers who wore their hearts on their sleeves, and for champions who enjoyed competing in front of people while conveying their emotions.

However, Edberg's viewpoint changed dramatically after he defeated Jim Courier 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the 1991 final. It was a masterpiece of a match for the Swede, who served and volleyed with pure grace, efficiency, and near-perfection, leaving his American opponent perplexed while executing with clear-eyed conviction. Edberg and the US Open eventually reached an agreement.

Stefan Edberg won the men's singles tennis title at the 1992 US Open, defeating Pete Sampras in the final 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-5), 6-2. It was his second US Open singles triumph, and his sixth and last major singles championship overall.

Edberg's semifinal against Michael Chang lasted 5 hours and 26 minutes, making it the longest tennis match in the Open Era at the time.

Two former world number one players, seven-time major singles champion John McEnroe and eight-time major singles champion Jimmy Connors, made their final appearances in a single major in this tournament. Both were defeated by world number one players: McEnroe in the fourth round by Jim Courier and Connors in the second round by Ivan Lendl.