Did Aaron Rodgers Confront Robert Saleh For ‘Unexcused’ Comment After Missing Mandatory Minicamp? Find Out

Aaron Rodgers just can’t keep himself away from headlines. Be it his comments about Jimmy Kimmel on Pat McAfee’s show or his controversial interview with Tucker Carlson; he always manages to be the talk of the town. This time, his reaction to head coach Robert Saleh’s unexcused comment brought him to the limelight.

The Packers traded off Rodgers to the Jets in 2023. He had agreed to take a pay cut to join the Jets. Rodgers got injured in the fourth offensive snap against the Bills. It was later found out that he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture. Rodgers hasn’t played a game since then. The Jets have huge expectations from the 4x NFL MVP this season.

Aaron Rodgers not pleased with Robert Saleh calling his absence unexcused

Rodgers attended all the OTAs organised by the Jets. But the 40-year-old was absent from the mandatory minicamp. The media realised that the Super Bowl XLV champion wasn’t there. The Jets HC was asked the reason behind Rodgers’ absence.

Saleh said he and Aaron spoke before the OTAs started. He added that Rodgers has been very good at communication. Robert told the media that Rodgers had been there the entire time. “ It’s unexcused, but he had an event that was really important to him,” he concluded.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers later asked Saleh why he called his absence unexcused. According to Russini, the player and the head coach mended their relationship, and everything is good now.

Rodgers’ reaction is obvious as he had alerted the organisation beforehand. Russini’s report revealed that Aaron Rodgers had planned his trip to Egypt long before these practices. She wrote that the franchise knew Rodgers would be absent for a week. It wasn’t a surprise even though Saleh called it an unexcused absence.

NFL community on Aaron Rodgers’ absence

Aaron’s absence led to multiple debates. Fans, experts, and former athletes shared their opinions on the matter. Not many people knew where the 10x Pro Bowler had gone. Rodgers had to face criticism for missing out on the mandatory minicamp.

Many fans took jabs at the Jets quarterback with his comments from last season. Rodgers had said that everyone needs to be in the building to ‘flush the bull’ and focus on winning. Some accused Rogders of not following his own advice.

